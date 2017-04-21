You’re Not Alone: Suicide warning signs and how you can help - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

You’re Not Alone: Suicide warning signs and how you can help

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Suicide is a difficult topic for many to discuss, but right now there's a sense of urgency to talk about it.

In the past week, two teens in Spokane County have taken their lives and police in North Idaho say it might also have happened there.

One of the big problems is a lack of mental health workers.

In fact, when someone attempts to commit suicide, facilities are supposed to hold them for 72 hours. But because there aren't enough beds, hospitals have to turn people away.

KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale spoke with someone who is dedicating her life to suicide prevention and shows us, no matter how often you feel this way you are not alone.

“It's a very complicated issue,” said Sabrina Votava. “And like anything that's difficult, we want to avoid it.”

Votava has dedicated the last decade of her life bringing awareness to the topic no one wants to talk about: Suicide and the devastating effect is has on so many lives.

“When somebody is struggling with something like this it may be their deepest darkest secret,” said Votava. “And they don't know how you're going to handle it if they told you, so they'll keep it to themselves.”

It's a dark reality Votava wants to shed light on.

In Washington state alone, someone takes their own life every eight hours. And according to the Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 14.

But for Votava the issue is much more than a statistic.

“I lost two of my brothers to suicide about six months apart when I was a freshman in college,” said Votava. “They were 22 and 23-years-old. I didn’t know what it looked like or what it was, so part of my healing was to do research to understand and I needed to understand.”

Votava’s grief and need to understand paved the way for her career. Now, Votava educates people about the warning signs of depression and suicidal thoughts.

“One way I remember some of the warning signs is the acronym ‘The FACTS.’ How are they feeling? How are they acting? Have you seen changes? Have they made threats? And what is their situation like?”

Votava says being aware is only the first step to getting someone help, but the best and most immediate thing you can do is listen.

“That can be a really hard thing to deal with,” said Votava. “And so our immediate reaction is to say we want to fix it, or we want to get you resources, or help, but take a deep breath and let them talk.”

For more information about resources that are available for people struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies

    Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies

    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-07-23 16:15:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.

    >>

  • Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

    Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-22 18:48:32 GMT

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.

    >>

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.

    >>

  • Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post

    Contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post

    Sunday, July 23 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-23 18:38:14 GMT

    A Kansas makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy. The Wichita Eagle reports screenshots taken by Gypsy Freeman of Wichita show she won the Instagram contest last month.

    >>

    A Kansas makeup artist says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy. The Wichita Eagle reports screenshots taken by Gypsy Freeman of Wichita show she won the Instagram contest last month.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County

    Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:26 AM EDT2017-07-24 04:26:39 GMT
    Texas teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to say house ablazeTexas teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to say house ablaze

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington.  The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost.  Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road. 

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington.  The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost.  Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road. 

    >>

  • Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:39:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

    >>

  • Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:31:27 GMT

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

    >>

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

    >>
    •   