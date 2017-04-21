Parents confused by dance studio closure

A concerning sign was posted on the front door of the Dance Emporium in North Spokane saying classes were cancelled until further notice.

Turns out, there is a new owner that will be taking over and everything will go back to normal on Monday but the sign left behind really worried parents.

"All of a sudden, I get a notification that everything is done," said Susan Nichols. Nichol's granddaughter, eight-year-old Ayva was left heartbroken. "I felt upset because I like dancing. It's my hobby and I feel angry," said Ayva.

Ayva's mother and grandma says Ayva has been going to the Dance Emporium since September. They've paid almost $200 for a brand new recital outfit, wondering what to do next.

KHQ tried multiple times to reach the original owner, Camille Camp to get an explanation about why she shut down originally but our calls and messages were not returned on Friday.

The new owner, John Koberstine says he's going to post a new sign on the door saying that classes will resume on Monday. Dance recitals are still supposed to go on.

Koberstine says he plans to not collect any money for April. He also says he is currently in the process of trying to get in contact with everyone who goes to the Dance Emporium so he can keep the commitment that was made to them.