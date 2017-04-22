Superintendent of CDA school district resigns

Coeur d'Alene school district superintendent Matt Handelman has announced that he will be resigning so he can take a job at Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver.

Handelman will say with the Coeur d'Alene district through the end of April, and will work as a consultant for the district until fall.

The Director of Secondary Education, Trina Caudle, will be the interim superintendent until the district finds a replacement.

According to the district website, Handelman has been serving as the district superintendent since 2013.