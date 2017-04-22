One year later: kitten gets new lease on life after severe burns

A cat in North Spokane is enjoying a new lease on life nearly a year after someone tied something to its tail and set it on fire.

Phoenix had severe burns to the back half of her body.

It's been a long road to recovery, but this cat truly turned out to be a fighter and is now a celebrity in Deer Park.

Chances are if you walk into the Hometown Animal Hospital there, one of the first things you'll see are a pair or big bright eyes looking up at you.

For the last year, Phoenix has called this veterinary office home.

Last April, they didn't know if she would make it.

Phoenix, who was less than a year old, was brought into the office with severe burns after someone had tied a burning object to her tail

Dr. Miriam Dreewes and her staff did everything they could to save the young cat.

Undergoing multiple surgeries, Phoenix lost her tail and one of her back legs and had a long road ahead of her.

Over the next few months, to the surprise of everyone, she got stronger and stronger.

Now exactly one year later, Phoenix is just like any other cat.