Earth Day! Conservation tips to take care of our planet
Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.>>
Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 1 p.m.: About 200 firefighters from several agencies across the state continue to battle the Bissell fire Monday afternoon. The fire started around 7 p.m. Sunday about eight miles north of Hunters, Washington. Firefighters worked overnight, and no structures were lost and no injuries were reported.>>
Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash
PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.>>
Scuba diver who died in Hood Canal identified
SHELTON, Wash. - A scuba diver who died in Washington state's Hood Canal has been identified. The News Tribune reports that Joshua Michael Parke of The Dalles, Oregon, died Saturday, according to the Mason County Coroner's Office. Officials say Parke was on a training dive in the Sund Rock Conservation Area near Hoodsport, Washington. After surfacing with his dive partner, Parke went unconscious.>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.>>
USGS reports small earthquake south of Chelan
CHELAN, Wash. - The Washington Department of Emergency Management reports a small earthquake struck about 10 miles from Chelan, Washington Monday afternoon. The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports the quake happened just before 1 p.m. Monday and was a 3.3 magnitude quake.>>
Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton. Authorities say she was ejected Friday...>>
Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 1 p.m.: About 200 firefighters from several agencies across the state continue to battle the Bissell fire Monday afternoon. The fire started around 7 p.m. Sunday about eight miles north of Hunters, Washington. Firefighters worked overnight, and no structures were lost and no injuries were reported.>>
City using goats to tame vegetation at closed landfill
KEENE, N.H. - A New Hampshire city has turned to a herd of hungry goats to tame the vegetation at its closed landfill. The public works department in Keene said Monday it brought in 30 goats in June to munch on the grass and shrubs at the fenced-in landfill. They are joined by Enzo, a dog tasked with protecting the goats from potential predators.>>
Donna Perry given three life sentences for the murder of three women
Donna Perry given three life sentences for the murder of three women
SPOKANE, Wash. - Donna (a.k.a. Douglas) Perry was given three life sentences without parole or early release for the murder of three women back in 1990. "Ms. Perry, you killed these women for nothing but the sport of it," said Judge Price. Also saying that this was the most complicated criminal case he has seen in his career.>>
2nd person tested positive for norovirus tied to Chipotle
NEW YORK, NY - A Virginia health official says a second person has tested positive for norovirus after eating at a Chipotle before it was temporarily closed last week following reports of illnesses. David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department, says two people now have tested positive for norovirus. Goodfriend previously said a second confirmed case would give a strong indication norovirus was behind the reported illnesses.>>
Court hearing could decide fate of dog pardoned by governor
AUGUSTA, Maine - A court hearing could determine the fate of a dog that was due to be euthanized before Maine's governor tried to grant the pooch clemency. Republican Gov. Paul LePage's pardon made a celebrity out of the Alaskan husky named Dakota that was ordered to be put down after attacking two dogs, killing one. The hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Augusta.>>
Scuba diver who died in Hood Canal identified
SHELTON, Wash. - A scuba diver who died in Washington state's Hood Canal has been identified. The News Tribune reports that Joshua Michael Parke of The Dalles, Oregon, died Saturday, according to the Mason County Coroner's Office. Officials say Parke was on a training dive in the Sund Rock Conservation Area near Hoodsport, Washington. After surfacing with his dive partner, Parke went unconscious.>>
Man on ATV hit by crop duster in Maryland
BERLIN, Md. - A man driving an all-terrain vehicle in Maryland escaped serious injury after being struck by a crop duster. Maryland state police say in a statement that 23-year-old Drew Eckman was taken by the pilot of the crop duster to Atlantic General Hospital on Sunday morning. He suffered minor injuries. The pilot, 25-year-old Christopher Bunting, was not injured.>>
Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.>>
