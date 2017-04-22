Earth Day! Conservation tips to take care of our planet - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Earth Day! Conservation tips to take care of our planet

It's Earth Day! An annual event celebrated on April 22nd every year that reminds and encourages people around the globe to demonstrate support for environmental protection.


Here are some conservation tips you can practice to reduce your carbon footprint: 

  • Turn off lights when you leave a room
  • Plant a tree
  • Try to carpool, bike, walk or take public transportation whenever you can
  • Eat fruits, veggies and locally sourced foods to reduce waste and emissions
  • Recycle! Here are the 10 most important items you should always try to recycle:
    •  Aluminum
    • PET Plastic Bottles
    • Newspaper
    • Corrugated Cardboard
    •  Steel cans
    • HDPE plastic bottles (HDPE stands for high-density polyethylene, a common and more dense plastic, which is used for detergents, bleach, shampoo, milk jugs.)
    • Glass containers
    • Magazines
    • Mixed paper
    • Computers 

?Support rain forest conservation here: http://tinyurl.com/lrd92my
Support coral reef conservation here: http://tinyurl.com/kejadc7
Support wildlife conservation here: http://tinyurl.com/n34taqx

