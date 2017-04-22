Earth Day! Conservation tips to take care of our planet

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

It's Earth Day! An annual event celebrated on April 22nd every year that reminds and encourages people around the globe to demonstrate support for environmental protection.



Here are some conservation tips you can practice to reduce your carbon footprint:

Turn off lights when you leave a room

Plant a tree

Try to carpool, bike, walk or take public transportation whenever you can

Eat fruits, veggies and locally sourced foods to reduce waste and emissions

Recycle! Here are the 10 most important items you should always try to recycle: Aluminum PET Plastic Bottles Newspaper Corrugated Cardboard Steel cans HDPE plastic bottles (HDPE stands for high-density polyethylene, a common and more dense plastic, which is used for detergents, bleach, shampoo, milk jugs.) Glass containers Magazines Mixed paper Computers



?Support rain forest conservation here: http://tinyurl.com/lrd92my

Support coral reef conservation here: http://tinyurl.com/kejadc7

Support wildlife conservation here: http://tinyurl.com/n34taqx