Spokane detectives investigating possible in-custody suicide attempt

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and Major Crimes detectives report they are investigating a possible suicide attempt at the Spokane County Jail Friday afternoon.

Deputies and detectives were called to the Spokane County Jail on Friday around 3:15 p.m. after Spokane County Detention Services reported an inmate appeared to have attempted suicide, found unresponsive and not breathing.

Corrections officers began life-saving efforts and requested medics to respond. The male inmate was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition with his life in jeopardy.

Spokane County Sheriff's Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate the incident as is standard procedure to determine exactly what happened.

The inmate's name is not being released, but authorities say he was being held at the jail on several felony charges.

No further information was immediately available.