Spokane detectives investigating possible in-custody suicide att - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane detectives investigating possible in-custody suicide attempt

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and Major Crimes detectives report they are investigating a possible suicide attempt at the Spokane County Jail Friday afternoon. 

Deputies and detectives were called to the Spokane County Jail on Friday around 3:15 p.m. after Spokane County Detention Services reported an inmate appeared to have attempted suicide, found unresponsive and not breathing.

Corrections officers began life-saving efforts and requested medics to respond. The male inmate was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition with his life in jeopardy.

Spokane County Sheriff's Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate the incident as is standard procedure to determine exactly what happened. 

The inmate's name is not being released, but authorities say he was being held at the jail on several felony charges.

No further information was immediately available.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:39:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

    >>

  • Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County

    Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:35:18 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.

    >>

  • Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:31:27 GMT

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

    >>

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County

    Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:35:18 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.

    >>

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:30:43 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

    >>

  • Silverwood treats family to day at the park after mom beats blood disease

    Silverwood treats family to day at the park after mom beats blood disease

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:05:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local family is dreaming of going to Silverwood to celebrate their mother's clean bill of health. Unfortunately, they can't afford to go. The children set up a lemonade stand with hopes of making their wish come true. No was the word Kandis Workman found herself saying over and over to her five children. "The chemo has taken a lot out of me," she said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local family is dreaming of going to Silverwood to celebrate their mother's clean bill of health. Unfortunately, they can't afford to go. The children set up a lemonade stand with hopes of making their wish come true. No was the word Kandis Workman found herself saying over and over to her five children. "The chemo has taken a lot out of me," she said.

    >>
    •   