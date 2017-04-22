Joint investigation busts Moses Lake meth dealer - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Joint investigation busts Moses Lake meth dealer

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

A joint investigation between Washington and Oregon drug task forces has landed a 45-year-old Moses Lake man in jail.

 Working with the Dulles, Oregon-based Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force (aka MINT), Grant County's Interagency Narcotic Enforcement Team (aka INET) over the past few weeks have made several undercover drug buys from Randall Gonzalez.

Friday evening, the Washington State Patrol assisted INET by pulling Gonzalez over in his 2002 Chevrolet pickup near State Route 17 and Kittleson Road in Moses Lake. Gonzalez, a convicted felon, was arrested for investigation of possession of a firearm. INET served a search warrant on his truck Saturday morning and found 114.3 grams (about four ounces) of methamphetamine. For that, Gonzalez is faces charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver.

For comparison, deputies say four ounces is just a little less than the weight of a deck of cards, or a standard MLB baseball. Each weigh about five ounces.

Gonzalez is currently in the Grant County Jail.

