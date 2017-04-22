WATCH: Workers stage daring rescue after eaglet gets stuck in ne - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Workers stage daring rescue after eaglet gets stuck in nest

Wildlife officials staged a daring rescue after an eaglet got its leg stuck in its nest at the U.S. National Arboretum.
    
Local media outlets report that officials noticed that the eaglet, known as DC4, was struggling to free its leg from the nest. The eagle nest can be viewed through a live stream managed by the American Eagle Foundation.

A climber scaled the tree and carried the eaglet to safety Thursday. Officials say the eaglet was examined at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore and had some swelling, but no serious injuries.
    
The eaglet was returned to the nest Friday night.
    
Officials say on the eagle cam website that after the eaglet arrived, parents "Mr. President" and "The First Lady" returned to the nest and "the family was happily reunited."

