Hundreds gather in Spokane for March for Science on Earth Day

Thousands of people across the country and the world took to the streets Saturday to march in the name of science. Here in Spokane, hundreds gathered in Riverfront Park for the march.

Organizers said the March For Science was to protest budget cuts in science fields. Hundreds of people, including scientists, packed the park to celebrate Earth Day, but also to march and express their concerns. One former scientist is concerned with the current administration's budget cuts.

"You start cutting the environmental programs and public health will suffer," said Victoria Leuba.

President Donald Trump has proposed $2.6 billion in cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency. Trump says these cuts would help businesses thrive without having to bow to unnecessary regulations. But some at the rally disagreed.

"Corporations are not concerned about public health the way the government situation is."

Other attendees at Saturday's march held signs asking to regulate coal and oil trains that pass through Spokane. Other signs included, "Science denial is deadly," and "Make Earth cool again."

Other Earth Day activities will continue in the park through the weekend. An Earth Night concert is happening until 10:35 p.m. Saturday, and more Earth Day action is scheduled for Sunday. Fro more information, click here: http://earthdayspokane.info/event-information.html