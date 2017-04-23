Le Pen claims victory in first-round French vote

Le Pen claims victory in first-round French votePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law
Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law
Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.>>
Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.>>
Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral
Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral
VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.>>
'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom
'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.>>
Roads reopened after brush fire at Newport Highway and Pittsburg north of Spokane
Roads reopened after brush fire at Newport Highway and Pittsburg north of Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - Update 3 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports all lanes have reopened after a brush fire closed roads near Newport Highway and Pittsburg earlier Tuesday. The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.>>
MEAD, Wash. - Update 3 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports all lanes have reopened after a brush fire closed roads near Newport Highway and Pittsburg earlier Tuesday. The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.>>
Our ApologiesThe page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in yourYou have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page>>
Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified
Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton. Authorities say she was ejected Friday...>>
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton. Authorities say she was ejected Friday...>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations
Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations
CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update 4:50 p.m.: Washington Department of Natural Resources reports a fire burning north of Chattaroy is 60 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.Several agencies are working together to get the fire under control. DNR reports three aircraft are battling the flames as of Tuesday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents on Pend Orielle Road and a mobile home park nearby. We are working to confirm more details.>>
CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update 4:50 p.m.: Washington Department of Natural Resources reports a fire burning north of Chattaroy is 60 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.Several agencies are working together to get the fire under control. DNR reports three aircraft are battling the flames as of Tuesday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents on Pend Orielle Road and a mobile home park nearby. We are working to confirm more details.>>
Entertain your pets: Pet tech aimed at helping furry friends
Entertain your pets: Pet tech aimed at helping furry friends
SPOKANE, Wash. - Most of the time when you play with your pet, you reach for some sort of toy. But, what if you’re not home? There are actually TV shows and apps now that you can get to entertain your pets. Veterinarians say it actually does work. These apps usually have something running around on the screen and the dog or cat has to tap them to make them disappear.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Most of the time when you play with your pet, you reach for some sort of toy. But, what if you’re not home? There are actually TV shows and apps now that you can get to entertain your pets. Veterinarians say it actually does work. These apps usually have something running around on the screen and the dog or cat has to tap them to make them disappear.>>
'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom
'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.>>
Trump message chief willing to 'fire everybody' for leaking
Trump message chief willing to 'fire everybody' for leaking
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new communications director says he's prepared to clean house in order to stop the leaks plaguing the administration. Anthony Scaramucci, the Wall Street financier tapped for the role last week, said Tuesday that he was prepared to "fire everybody" to stop unauthorized information coming from the press office.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new communications director says he's prepared to clean house in order to stop the leaks plaguing the administration. Anthony Scaramucci, the Wall Street financier tapped for the role last week, said Tuesday that he was prepared to "fire everybody" to stop unauthorized information coming from the press office.>>
Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint
Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area. Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham.>>
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area. Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham.>>
2 photographers arrested on top of 400-foot-high bridge
2 photographers arrested on top of 400-foot-high bridge
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Officials say two men arrested in the middle of the night on top of Philadelphia's nearly 400-foot-tall Ben Franklin Bridge were photographers. The head of the agency that operates the bridge connecting downtown Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, says the men set off motion detectors as they climbed suspension cables around 1 a.m. Tuesday.>>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Officials say two men arrested in the middle of the night on top of Philadelphia's nearly 400-foot-tall Ben Franklin Bridge were photographers. The head of the agency that operates the bridge connecting downtown Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, says the men set off motion detectors as they climbed suspension cables around 1 a.m. Tuesday.>>
Idaho's rape charges rarely result in sex crime convictions
Idaho's rape charges rarely result in sex crime convictions
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A new state analysis shows that just 4 percent of reported rapes in Idaho result in a guilty conviction of a sex crime. According to the Idaho State Police report, rape charges are the most likely to be amended or modified to a lesser offense compared to other sex crime charges. Furthermore, while the overall rate of reported sex crimes in Idaho has been steadily decreasing since 2009, the majority of sex crimes are committed by someone known by the victim.>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A new state analysis shows that just 4 percent of reported rapes in Idaho result in a guilty conviction of a sex crime. According to the Idaho State Police report, rape charges are the most likely to be amended or modified to a lesser offense compared to other sex crime charges. Furthermore, while the overall rate of reported sex crimes in Idaho has been steadily decreasing since 2009, the majority of sex crimes are committed by someone known by the victim.>>
Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law
Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law
Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.>>
Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.>>
Police: homeless woman set on fire by man, also homeless
Police: homeless woman set on fire by man, also homeless
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) -Authorities in West Virginia say they've arrested a homeless man suspected of setting a woman on fire who is also homeless. Charleston police Lt. Steve Cooper told local media groups that 34-year-old Carl Tramane Magee III was arrested Monday on charges that include attempted murder.>>
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) -Authorities in West Virginia say they've arrested a homeless man suspected of setting a woman on fire who is also homeless. Charleston police Lt. Steve Cooper told local media groups that 34-year-old Carl Tramane Magee III was arrested Monday on charges that include attempted murder.>>
Roads reopened after brush fire at Newport Highway and Pittsburg north of Spokane
Roads reopened after brush fire at Newport Highway and Pittsburg north of Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - Update 3 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports all lanes have reopened after a brush fire closed roads near Newport Highway and Pittsburg earlier Tuesday. The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.>>
MEAD, Wash. - Update 3 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports all lanes have reopened after a brush fire closed roads near Newport Highway and Pittsburg earlier Tuesday. The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.>>