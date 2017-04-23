WATCH: Kenny G gives charity performance on flight to Los Angeles

A Delta flight from Tampa, Florida, to Los Angeles Saturday morning was extra smooth, thanks to an impromptu performance by legendary saxophonist Kenny G.

WFLA News Channel 8 reports the musician was sitting next to a woman raising money for charity, and agreed to play on the plane for donations. The news station reports he raised more than $2,000 for Relay for Life.

A passenger on the flight caught video of the in-flight show.

Regardless of how you feel about the smooth jazz dynamo, this is pretty cool. And with stories about bad flight experiences in the headlines lately, it's nice to see a little positivity at 30,000 feet.