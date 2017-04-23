Trump heads into tough week with budget, health care battles - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump heads into tough week with budget, health care battles

WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump is heading into one of the most challenging weeks of his presidency, juggling a renewed push on health care and a looming budget deadline. It's complicated by a potential showdown with Democrats over paying for a border wall.
    
His administration will mark 100 days in office on April 29 - the same day government could shut down without a budget deal.
    
Aides said on Sunday talk shows that Trump's priorities are paying for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and a vote on repealing and replacing the Obama health care law.
    
White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said on NBC's "Meet the Press" he believes the $1 trillion spending bill will include "something satisfactory" on Trump's desire to build a wall, without risking a shutdown.

  • Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

  • 'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

  • Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update 4:50 p.m.: Washington Department of Natural Resources reports a fire burning north of Chattaroy is 60 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.Several agencies are working together to get the fire under control. DNR reports three aircraft are battling the flames as of Tuesday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents on Pend Orielle Road and a mobile home park nearby.  We are working to confirm more details.

  • Entertain your pets: Pet tech aimed at helping furry friends

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Most of the time when you play with your pet, you reach for some sort of toy. But, what if you’re not home? There are actually TV shows and apps now that you can get to entertain your pets. Veterinarians say it actually does work. These apps usually have something running around on the screen and the dog or cat has to tap them to make them disappear.

  • 'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.

