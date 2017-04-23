Trump heads into tough week with budget, health care battles

Trump heads into tough week with budget, health care battlesPosted: Updated:
Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law
Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.>>
Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral
VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.>>
'Nurse in' held in support of breastfeeding Spokane mom
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were near Physzique Fitness in South Spokane Monday morning, you may be wondering what all the mothers and babies were doing outside. We learned they were holding a 'nurse-in' to show their support for a mother who said she had a negative breastfeeding experience at the facility.>>
Roads reopened after brush fire at Newport Highway and Pittsburg north of Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - Update 3 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports all lanes have reopened after a brush fire closed roads near Newport Highway and Pittsburg earlier Tuesday. The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.>>
Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton. Authorities say she was ejected Friday...>>
