4 young passengers injured, 1 critically, in Spokane Valley crash

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A 19-year-old woman is in jail after a crash injured her four young passengers early Sunday morning in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley police say Autumn N. Solomon was arrested for vehicular assault after the crash on Cataldo Avenue, east of Barker Road. The crash sent her four passengers, age 12 to 14, to the hospital. As of Sunday afternoon police say three of the passengers are in stable condition. A fourth passenger received a serious head injury and is in critical condition.

Deputies responded to the crash near the 18800 block of E. Cataldo Avenue just before 1 a.m. Spokane Valley Collision Investigators were also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Investigators believe Solomon was driving west on Cataldo at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a sharp corner as she approached Barker Road. Deputies say she could have been going twice the posted speed limit of 25 mph at the time of the crash. The car hit a concrete barrier, vaulted into the air and came to rest in a vacant lot. Solomon's young passengers were not believed to be wearing seat belts at the time.

Investigators say speed and failure to use seat belts were factors in the crash, but that Solomon was not impaired.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. 

