Spokane Valley 12-year-old wants to make a difference for his birthday

A Spokane Valley 12-year-old proves that you’re never too young to start making a difference. After all, he decided to do something that most kids his age don’t even think of for his birthday.

Raesean Eaton asked for shoe donations for the Union Gospel Mission instead of presents.

“My goal is however many I can get,” he says.

It all started a year ago, after he and his mom went shopping at 16 Cents, 3 Shoes, and 5 Socks.

“Jason was there and I didn't know who he was at first but he looked like my football coach from the back of him and I just went up to him saying hi,” he says.

But that chance encounter was everything. Jason told Resean his story, about how he was homeless once.

“He told me that the community helped him get back on his feet,” Raesean said.

So now, he’s hoping to make a difference.

“You can change the world by changing yourself first,” he says. “I want to be a person in the community helping somebody like how they helped him.”

If you’d like to help, you can drop off donations at 16 Cents, 3 Shoes, and 5 Socks.