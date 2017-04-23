Bulldog bamboozle: Woman warns of buying pets online - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bulldog bamboozle: Woman warns of buying pets online

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A family dealing with the loss of their beloved dog is hit hard once again. They say they paid for a dog that was going to be shipped to them, but now they’re out $550 and they don’t have a new puppy either.

Armelle O’Conner’s still coming to grips with the fact that her beloved bulldog Pixa is gone.

“We called her Pixappotamous because from the back she looked like a little hippo walking around,” she says.

Pixa passed away on Easter and was buried in Armelle’s flower garden. Armelle’s been feeling her absence.

“She was my life,” she says. “She used to love flower. I don’t know if I’ll have another one, but I can’t imagine having any other dog. I miss her so much.”

Her husband wanted to help her with her grief, so he got online and they found a female bulldog puppy. Armelle was even had a name ready for this new addition to their family.

But after paying $550, she says they got an email from the shipping company saying they needed to pay another $900 for pet insurance. Panicked, she called the puppy’s seller and he told her he’d split the cost with her. All she had to do was wire another $450 to him, and they’d be refunded the money once the puppy arrived at her doorstep. But that’s when Armelle told a friend, and she found out something was a little off. So, she says she called the seller asking for their money back, but soon, that phone number for the seller didn’t work.

“He hung up on my husband and ever since then the phone's been disconnected,” she says.

KHQ’s Katie Chen tried calling that same number and someone did pick up. The man on the other side said he had to look up a few things and call back. KHQ tried calling again an hour later and got a message saying the number wasn’t working.

If you’re looking at puppies to purchase online, there are a few red flags to look out for. The best way to avoid this kind of situation is to deal with local sellers or get a dog from the local shelter.

Armelle just hopes others can learn from what happened to her and avoid the same heartache.

For more information: http://www.nclnet.org/puppy_scams

  • Petition Calls for Changes to E-DUI Law

    Its only been in effect for a few days but some drivers in Washington are not happy with the new E-DUI law and want to make changes.

  • Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

  • Laurel fire north of Chattaroy triggers evacuations; contained at about 50 acres

    CHATTAROY, Wash. - Update: 6:45 p.m.: Fire crews say the Laurel Fire is contained at approximately 50 acres Tuesday evening. About 50 homes in the vicinity of the fire were evacuated. Highway 2 will remain closed for the next few hours while crews continue to monitor the fire. A detour is in place.

  • One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law

    It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 25th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 25th.

  • Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings - where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom. Los Angeles police and federal officials warned Tuesday that dozens of people have fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.

