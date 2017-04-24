UPDATE: Missing Post Falls teens found safe

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

UPDATE:

The Post Falls Police Department says 15-year-olds Madelynn Nowak and Brandi Farlow have been found and are safe. Thanks to everyone for helping to spread the word.

Previous Coverage:

Post Falls Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of two runaway teens, Madelynn Nowak, a 15-year-old female and Brandi Farlow, a 15-year-old female.



The girls were last seen Saturday evening 4/22/2017.



Madelyn is 5'2" and about 120 pounds, blue eyes and sandy brown hair.



Brandi is 5'4" and about 135 pounds, hazel eyes and brown hair.



If you have information please contact the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517 and reference case 17PF09649.