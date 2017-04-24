CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 4-year-old girl tumbles out of moving bus

A scary moment was captured on dash cam video when a 4-year-old girl tumbled out the backdoor of a moving bus in Arkansas. It appears the girl somehow unlatched the backdoor of the bus herself and fell to ground.



A licensed EMT and volunteer firefighter, Ryan Ciampoli, just happened to be following the bus with his dash cam rolling when it all happened. Ciampoli quickly stopped his car and rushed to the girl's side. The bus driver, not even realizing what had just happened, continued driving.



Ciampoli said the girl was unconscious at first but started to wake up when he approached her. He carried the girl to a safe place to check her vitals while he waited for paramedics to arrive. Ciampoli said he wouldn't typically move a victim after such a traumatic event, but he was concerned about the girl being on the hot pavement and in the middle of a roadway.



The bus driver returned to the scene about 15 minutes later. Parents of the young girl say she has a broken jaw and will need surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.



