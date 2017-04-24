Forget the toxins: DIY natural cleaning products you can make yourself

It's no secret that many store bought cleaning products contain harsh chemicals and detergents that can have dangerous side effects on your health. But you can actually forget the harsh chemicals and save some money by making all-natural cleaning products using many ingredients you already have in your home.



Here are 6 ingredients for toxin free cleaning:



Baking Soda: Powerful, natural cleaner that works as an abrasive and a natural deodorizer

Castile Soap: Made from 100% plant oils so it doesn't contain any animal products of harmful detergents. It's also great at cutting through grease

Hydrogen Peroxide: Natural disinfectant

Lemon Juice: Gets rid of mildew and mold, cuts through grease and shines hard surfaces

Vinegar: Because it's acidic, it's a powerful disinfectant that helps deodorize and cute through grease

Tea Tree Oil (or other essential oils for fragrance): Tea tree oil has powerful antiseptic properties, cuts through mold and smells amazing

4 Recipes for DIY Natural Cleaning Products:



1.) Natural disinfectant - 2 Cups of water, 1/2 cup of vinegar, 10-15 drops of tea tree oil

2.) Glass/window cleaner - 2 cups of water, 1/2 cup of vinegar, 1/4 cup rubbing alcohol, favorite essential oil for fragrance

3.) All natural soft scrub - 3/4 cup baking soda, 1/4 cup liquid Castile soap, 1 Tbsp water, 10 drops tea tree oil

4.) Natural deodorizer - Fill mason jar 1/4 way with baking soda, 20 drops essential oil for fragrance