600 year old tree cut down in New Jersey

A New Jersey community is reluctantly saying farewell to an icon of sorts.



A white oak tree has been standing for 600 years and it is considered one of the nation's oldest trees. Last summer, however, the massive oak was declared dead.



Workers started the process of cutting the tree down - a process which is expected to take three days. The tree has been considered an important part of the community since its inception in 1700.



It has been a beautiful backdrop for photos over the years and it was the site of a picnic general George Washington held with Marquis de Lafayette.



The community is finding solace in the fact that the tree's legacy will live on because another white oak was planted using acorns from the old tree was planted elsewhere on the church's property.