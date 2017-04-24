Police ambush killer's father says he failed son

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) - The father of a survivalist who ambushed two Pennsylvania State Police troopers says he failed his son by not pushing him harder to grow up.



Eugene Michael Frein (freen) testified Monday during the penalty phase of his son's trial.



Thirty-three-year-old Eric Frein was convicted of capital murder last week in the 2014 attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded a second trooper. He faces a potential death sentence.



His father says he should have pushed Frein harder to enter the military and finish college.



The retired Army major also admitted lying to his son about his military exploits, falsely telling him he'd been a tank commander in Vietnam and a sniper when he never saw combat.



The defense says Eric Frein tried to emulate his dad but couldn't measure up.

