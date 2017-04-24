PHOTOS: Earth viewed from Saturn

If you're looking to have your mind blown on a regular basis, simply head over to NASA's website.

They have photos from current and past missions that will remind you just how small we all really are. The latest example came a few days ago from NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which is currently orbiting Saturn. NASA posts the images the spacecraft sends back (currently they have more than 380,000 raw images posted), but one image in particular they tweeted out last week left me in awe.

With Saturn's impressive rings in the foreground, there's a tiny speck in the background that is in fact, Earth! 746 million miles away!

Why are we posting this pic of Saturn on #EarthDay? See that bright dot? That’s Earth, as seen from @CassiniSaturn: https://t.co/vYNrYrMeUt pic.twitter.com/oecjHaJQpx — NASA (@NASA) April 22, 2017