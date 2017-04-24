Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 24th

NEW YORK (AP) -- Indiana wants the NBA All-Star Game and sent Larry Bird to get it - in an Indy car.

Bird drove four blocks down Fifth Avenue in his specially themed car to deliver the Pacers' bid to host the 2021 game to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, fitting his 6-foot-9 frame into a car usually driven by much shorter people.

Bird, an Indiana native and now the Pacers president, had driven an Indy car only once, during a practice run for his drive Monday.

"It's a little rough ride," he said. "No suspension or anything, but it's fun."

Drawing a crowd of a couple hundred spectators, he maneuvered along the left lane, exited his yellow and blue "Larry Bird" car and said it was challenging to drive because of the car's small pedals and his big feet.

Bird was all smiles after his ride , which came a day after his team was eliminated from the playoffs in a first-round sweep by defending champion Cleveland.

"It's like a bucket list thing. It's in New York, so you've got to do it," Bird said. "If I was driving around my neighborhood I don't think I'd have had any interest in it. But coming up to New York and ride down the street for a few blocks, it's something that I wish everybody could do."

Indiana hasn't hosted the NBA All-Star Game since 1985 but has plenty of experience staging big events, including the Super Bowl and seven NCAA men's Final Fours, along with the annual Indianapolis 500. The Pacers want to combine the NBA event with high school tournaments, the Final Four and the women's Big Ten Tournament for what they said would be a "celebration of basketball" in hoops-crazy Indiana that would last from mid-February through early April.

"This is going to be special because we know how to throw a party," Bird said.

"We haven't had it since '85 and we look forward to getting back in the mix and having the All-Star Game, not only for our fans but for our state. We're built on basketball, that's all we have there that makes us happy - there's a lot of things that makes up happy but basketball's one. Just having the opportunity to have the All-Star Game is just great for Indiana."

The NBA recently opened the bidding process for the 2020 and '21 weekends. The Pacers delivered a multimedia bid platform that included its bid book and a map showing the ease of having the event in Indianapolis.

Silver cited the state's basketball passion and the presence of owner Herb Simon, who bought the team in 1983 and is the league's longest-tenured owner, in saying that Indiana would be a strong candidate.

"I know you guys would be fantastic hosts," Silver said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Dozens of Civil War-era cannonballs unearthed at a Pittsburgh construction site will be removed by a Maryland firm.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Ordnance Holdings Inc., of Reisterstown, has been hired to remove the cannonballs found near the former site of the Allegheny Arsenal. The arsenal supplied the Union Army, and an explosion there in September 1862 killed 78 people, many of them female employees.

Franjo Constructions, of Homestead, a Pittsburgh suburb, unearthed the cannonballs - believe to be 35 to 43 of them - during excavation for a planned apartment complex.

The public will not be allowed to watch their removal, for safety reasons.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KURE BEACH, N.C. (AP) - Wildlife officials want people in North Carolina to give alligators some distance - but take a picture of them first if possible.

Wildlife Resources Commission Diversity Program coordinator Allen Boynton says those photos will help state biologists determine exactly where alligators live in North Carolina.

Boynton told the StarNews of Wilmington that growing populations in southeastern North Carolina are leading to more interactions between alligators and humans.

North Carolina is the northernmost habitat for alligators, and scientists are trying to see how the cooler climate affects the animals' reproduction and size.

Photos can be uploaded at the www.inaturalist.org website. They will be placed on a map for the public to see as well.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) -- Who says baseball is slow?

Florida International and Marshall played for 69 seconds on Sunday morning, before FIU got a 4-3 victory. The Conference USA game was suspended Saturday night after fog rolled in with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

So the teams came back Sunday morning - and on the fourth pitch, FIU's Robert Garcia got Will Ray to ground to first for the final out.

Marshall got within one run in the ninth when FIU's Jack Schaaf lost Tommy Lane's routine fly to left in the fog. It became an RBI single, and play was suspended afterward.

FIU arrived at the ballpark around 9:20 a.m. Sunday. Play resumed at 10:04 and FIU's JC Escarra stepped on the first-base bag for the final out at 10:05.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SYDNEY (AP) -- Outback police have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was almost a third of his way toward driving solo across Australia.

The unlicensed boy had driven more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from his home in Kendall on the east coast when he was stopped by traffic police on Saturday on the Barrier Highway near the remote mining town of Broken Hill.

He was pulled over because a bumper bar was dragging on the road, New South Wales police said in a statement Sunday.

Officials said he was driving to the west coast city of Perth, more than 4,100 kilometers (2,500 miles) from Kendall.

The boy may have avoided suspicion from others during his journey because he appears older than his age. Police Detective Inspector Kim Fehon said the boy is about 6 feet (183 centimeters) tall.

On Saturday, he stopped to get fuel at a gas station in the town of Cobar and left without paying, station manager Vamshi Reddy said.

"When I saw him, he looked like a nice person who was maybe 19 or 20," Reddy said on Monday. "When police told me he was 12 ... I was shocked."

Officials have released no details about why the boy wanted to drive to Perth or whether he would be charged with any crime.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - A Florida Panhandle man has been arrested after authorities say he broke into a woman's home and car to leave underwear he wanted her to wear.

The victim told Bay County Sheriff's officials she found the underwear along with hand written notes. She said the underwear had been stolen from her home.

Last week, the victim's boyfriend heard someone enter the home and, according to an arrest report, saw her neighbor, 58-year-old Isitro Sanches, in the kitchen.

Authorities said they searched Sanches' room and found items belonging to the victim and a large quantity of underwear.

The Panama City News Herald reports Sanches was charged Wednesday with stalking, three counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) - A couple has been arrested after allegedly telling police they allow their 14-year-old son to smoke a joint or two of marijuana at night if he goes to class and makes good grades.

The parents were arrested Tuesday after police served a search warrant at the home. Officers had been investigating drug activity at the house for months.

Reports say the parents were booked into Utah County Jail while police investigate possible felony child endangerment and misdemeanor charges of contributing to delinquency of a minor, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Police say the parents believe the marijuana helped their son concentrate in school.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MATTHEWS, N.C. (AP) - A food company is recalling frozen hash browns from stores in nine states because the potatoes may have pieces of golf balls in them.

McCain Foods USA's recall notice said the golf balls apparently were "inadvertently harvested" along with the potatoes and chopped up. They say the pieces could be a choking hazard, but no injuries have been reported.

The company is recalling 2-pound bags of Harris Teeter Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

It is also recalling Roundy's Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns from Marianos, Metro Market, and Pick 'n Save stores in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The hash browns being recalled have the production code B170119 on the back of the bag.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Like many New Yorkers, this bird knows a good real estate opportunity when she sees one.

A pigeon moved into Genevieve Roman's Brooklyn apartment through a window opening while she was out of town, CBS New York reports.

When Roman returned Tuesday after a few months, the pigeon had made herself at home. She built a nest in a spaghetti strainer where her eggs are waiting to hatch. She flies away on occasion but always returns to sit on her eggs, the station noted.

Roman has given her surprise roommate a name, Adelaide, and plans to let her stay at least until the eggs hatch, the station said. She wasn't about to put an expectant mom on the street.

Roman told the New York Post she had reached out to animal welfare organizations but wasn't offered any help.

It could be worse. While Adelaide can't pay rent, "She is a pretty nice roommate and doesn't get on my nerves such as every other roommate I've had," Roman, a 33-year-old immigration lawyer, said to the tabloid.

Adelaide now has an Instagram page, thanks to her human roomie.

CBS cited animal experts saying that pigeons pose "minimal health risks to humans." However, the Post interviewed a pest management worker who said that even the tidiest pigeon could carry fleas and parasites, not to mention that its turds can contain fungus.

But for now, Adelaide has a roof over her head and an understanding person willing to share her space.

"I know it's crazy," Roman told Williamsburg Patch. "But she's been very low-impact so far. She doesn't wander around my apartment pooping - there's no bird poop anywhere. She just sits on the eggs."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) Love can be tricky, especially when you're a married man with a child and you've got an online girlfriend who wants to go on vacation.

Police in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad arrested 32-year-old Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna on Thursday for allegedly sending a hoax email about an aircraft hijack plot.

According to a statement by Hyderabad police, in the email, which was sent to Mumbai police on Saturday, Krishna claimed to be a woman who had overheard six men plotting to hijack planes in the cities of Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai the next day.

Mumbai police then alerted the security agencies, resulting in beefed up security at the concerned airports.

Investigators traced the IP address to an internet cafe called E Netzone in Hyderabad and were able to narrow down the email to eight people.

After examining CCTV footage from the area, police zeroed in on Krishna.

Police said Krishna confessed during questioning. He told them he had an online girlfriend in Chennai who wanted to take their relationship to the next level and had proposed a trip to Mumbai and Goa.

The problem was he didn't have enough money and, despite mentioning this to her, she really wanted to go.

So, Krishna, a travel agent, came up with a plan.

He created a fake ticket from Chennai to Mumbai for his girlfriend.

After sending her the ticket, he created a fake email address and sent the hoax email to the police.

The email read:

"hi sir am female here am doing this mail frim Hyderabad as i don't want to revel my details couse am a female and scared of issues, and mailing u this couse in the after noon around 2pm while having lunch there were 6 guys talking those guys are musclims, they were talking abt plane hijack tommarrow in Hyderabad chennai and Mumbai airport they were talking very slowly but unfortunately i heard few conversations abt this, they were saying all us 23 people have to split from here and have to board flights in 3 cities and hijack them at a time. They spoke some other things also but i couls not hear them as i heard only these few sentences from them, i dont know do am i doing correct or not and they are true or not but heard this so kindly go through this and as i informed this as a duty and a citizen of india and pls dont make me to get into issues."

Speaking at a press conference, B. Limba Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Commissioner's Task Force in Hyderabad, who led the investigation, said "He didn't have the money but, if he canceled because of that, it would have hurt his pride and his friendship with the girl would've come to an end. So, his thinking was that, if the flight was to be canceled and it was because of the airport, he wouldn't be at fault."

Reddy told CNN Krishna is married and has a child, adding he is active on social media.

Krishna has been arrested on four charges, including impersonation and providing false information.

The charges could result in five years in prison and a fine of $150.