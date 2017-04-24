Police: Man kills boss, then self in Texas - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Man kills boss, then self in Texas

Posted: Updated:
DALLAS -

The Latest on Dallas on shooting at a Dallas office building in which a man fatally shot his supervisor, then himself (all times local):
    
2 p.m.
    
Dallas police say a man fatally shot his female supervisor and then killed himself in an office building.
    
Assistant Police Chief Randy Blankenbaker said that they won't release the identities of those who died until relatives are notified. He said they also are not yet saying what kind of office they worked in.
    
The office was in a multi-story building near a highway interchange in the northern part of the city.
    
Blankenbaker said that the man was a current worker in the office. He says that there were witnesses to the shooting who were not injured.
    
He says that an officer had to shoot a glass entry door to access the office where the shooting happened. He said that's the only known shot fired by an officer.
    
One of the officers suffered minor injuries from broken glass during the entry.
    
___
    
1:15 p.m.
    
Dallas police say an office building is safe following reports of a person with a gun, but have not confirmed that any shots were fired or said if anyone was injured or killed.
    
Police said on Twitter that the building was "made safe" at 12:49 p.m. Monday. Police say they are still in the early stages of investigations.
    
Television footage showed a heavy police response, including a SWAT team, at the office building near a multi-level highway interchange known as the High Five. A broken window could be seen on one of the upper floors of the mirrored tower.
    
Bailee Christian told KXAS-TV that she heard two gunshots - one while she was in the building and the other after she had been evacuated from her office. She says: "It was very intense in the moment, very scary."
    
She said one of the police officers evacuating them had a small amount of blood on his arm, appearing to have a minor injury.
    
Police have said one officer was injured by debris.
    
___
    
11:30 a.m.
    
Dallas police say officers are responding to a possible active shooter situation at an office building in the city.
    
Police have provided no other details, including whether any shots have been fired or any injuries were reported in 911 calls Monday morning.
    
Television footage shows a heavy police response at a multi-story office building along an interstate in northern Dallas.
    
People can be seen milling around the office building.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

