3-year-old injured in tractor accident near Endicott

Deputies say a 3-year-old child was airlifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane after a tractor accident near Endicott, Washington.

Deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office and members of the Endicott Fire Department responded to the report of an injured 3-year-old child in a field. According to initial reports, the child fell from a moving tractor when a side door the child was leaning against inadvertently opened. The child was then hit by the fertilizer applicator in tow.

The child is thought to have suffered serious injuries and was flown via Life Flight helicopter to Sacred Heart. The child has not been identified and their condition is not known at this time. No further information was immediately available.