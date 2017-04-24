WSU Police searching for concert assault suspects

The Washington State University Police Department is asking for the public's help finding information on two people involved in an assault at the Springfest concert on campus Saturday evening.

The first person was described as a white man with short, buzz-cut platinum blonde or dark brown hair and wearing a dark colored shirt, possibly with Greek lettering. The second person was described as a white man with brown or blonde hair, with hair longer on the top and shorter on the sides, and wearing a blue shirt. Both were described as college-aged.

The person in the attached photos may be involved, according to police.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact officer Jeff Olmstead at 509-335-4403 or jolmstead@wsu.edu. Anonymous tips are welcome.