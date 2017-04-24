No criminal charges against officers in 2016 machete shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

No criminal charges against officers in 2016 machete shooting

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
The area of the shooting last May The area of the shooting last May
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has determined that Spokane Police Officer Scott Lesser was justified in the shooting of Charleston Harper at Zola Bar last May.

On May 1, 2016, the night before the annual Bloomsday Run, Spokane Police Lt. Joe Walker was informed by two bouncers at Borracho's Taco and Tequileria that a man, later identified as Harper, was walking in the vicinity of the restaurant, brandishing a machete and threatening people. Barracho's is just north and east of Zola Bar on W. Main.

Downtown street traffic was heavier than normal due to the upcoming Bloomsday event. Lt. Walker began to look for Harper and found him at Zola. Two more people told Lt. Walker that Harper was threatening people with a machete. Walker himself saw Harper with the weapon and called more officers for backup.

Responding officer Scott Haney noticed that Zola was busy, with people inside and outside the bar, and apartments upstairs. Haney told Harper to show his hands, and Harper refused and then pulled out the machete. Harper reportedly attempted to tase Harper twice, but had no effect. More officers arrived soon afterward and a standoff began with officers in the street outside the south entrance of Zola, and Harper in the doorway of the main entrance. 

Prosecutors say the standoff lasted about 15 minutes and Harper expressed a number of mood swings in that time, from calm to extremely agitated. Several times he yelled at police to shoot or kill him. He ignored numerous requests to drop his weapon. In the meantime, SPD called additional units to the back of Zola's to clear patrons out of the rear of the bar.

Despite being told not to go inside the building, Harper opened the door, and police shot him to keep him from getting inside. Officer Lesser fired four rounds from his M-4 rife. One of which hit Harper on his side. Harper was treated at the scene and taken to Sacred Heart. He survived his wound after which he was released to police custody and charged with burglary and harassment and booked into the County Detention Facility.

Under the circumstances, it was reasonable for Officer Lesser to use deadly force. Harper presented a serious and immediate threat to officers if he charged toward them and to the safety of others if he accessed the upstairs apartments once inside the building. Harper ignored numerous requests to drop his weapon and speak with police to defuse the situation, and tasing Harper failed. There is no indication that Officer Lesser acted out of malice or lacked good faith belief in the correctness of his actions. Therefore, no criminal liability attaches and no criminal charges will be filed against Officer Lesser.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military

    President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-07-26 14:54:19 GMT

    KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military.  The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military..."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military.  The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military..."

    >>

  • Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence

    Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 19:40:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see. The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne. The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see. The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne. The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.

    >>

  • Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane

    Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:27:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-07-27 06:04:53 GMT

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:34:58 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th.

    >>

  • The Latest: Ride that broke apart passed inspections

    The Latest: Ride that broke apart passed inspections

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:41:00 GMT

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.

    >>

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.

    >>
    •   