No criminal charges against officers in 2016 machete shooting

No criminal charges against officers in 2016 machete shootingPosted: Updated:
President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military
KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military. The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military...">>
Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see. The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne. The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.>>
Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.>>
Court documents reveal previously unknown information about search for North Idaho shooting death suspects
LATAH COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, July 26, the two teens from North Idaho accused of a series of criminal charges in the shooting death of a Pullman High School senior appeared in front of a Latah County judge for the first time since the murder. Keagan Tennant, 17, and Matthew McKetta, 18, face serious charges in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Reeves. Charges include Involuntary Manslaughter, Attempted Murder, Robbery, Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of a Death, and more.>>
One woman won't be signing the petition to rewrite new DUI-E law
It’s been three days since Washington drivers have been told to be completely hands-free behind the wheel, and already thousands want to make changes. A petition on Change.org to rewrite the new DUI-E law has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.>>
Authorities search for missing Post Falls teen last seen in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sandpoint Police Department are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since July 7 from Post Falls, Idaho. Sandpoint Police say the girl was last seen in the Sandpoint area. Hailee Thornock is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may go by the nickname Lanham.>>
Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor. Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th.>>
The Latest: Ride that broke apart passed inspections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.>>
Think twice before taking photos on Spokane railroad tracks
SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyone is looking for that perfect photo with that beautiful backdrop. But a Facebook post has sparked quite a conversation. It was a photo of a woman taking a photo of a guy on railroad tracks. Those with Operation Lifesaver say it’s not only illegal it’s also dangerous. “This is becoming more and more prevalent,” says Travis Campbell, state director of Idaho Operation Lifesaver.>>
UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Spokane girl found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Police say a missing Spokane 10-year-old has been found and is safe thanks to help from people who called after they spotted her.>>
Construction crews help contain brush fire on Newport Highway
MEAD, Wash. - As soon as a fire breaks out, firefighters rush to the scene. But something interesting happened at the fire in Mead along Newport Highway on Tuesday. A group of construction workers who were at a site just across the road saw the smoke and flames, hopped in their water tanker, and immediately drove across the street.>>
Neighbors concerned about speeders at North Spokane intersection
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jennifer Giovetti has lived at the intersection of Regal and Lincoln for six years. In a news tip to KHQ, Giovetti writes that she's seen at least one bad crash there every year. She's worried not just for the drivers, but for the kids in the neighborhood "When you're going 35 mph turning a corner to go to Regal, and we have a 5-year-old next door and there’s no fence in yard," said Giovetti.>>
Friend remembers Pullman High School senior who was shot, killed
PULLMAN, Wash. - A shooting leaves one man dead and two others in jail, facing years behind bars. On Wednesday, 17-year-old Keagan Tennant and his 18-year-old friend Matthew McKetta appeared before an Idaho judge for the first time. The teens are accused of a series of felonies including involuntary manslaughter, attempted murder and robbery.>>
Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.>>
Is there an alligator in Clear Lake?
YAKIMA, Wash. - A picture of what appears to be an alligator in Clear Lake is making the rounds on Facebook. The viral post has more than 4,000 shares and asks the question: Is there a gator among us? While it cannot be confirmed, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says it’s likely not an alligator.>>
