Porcupine Bay campground closed due to landslide

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports that beginning on Monday and until further notice, all federal land located within the Porcupine Bay Campground and Boat Launch area has been closed.

The closure is due to a landslide on the access road that took place on April 2 and prevents all vehicle access to the campground and associated area. The closure includes all vehicle, horse, and foot traffic, as well as all shoreline access encompassing all federal land of Porcupine Bay from the park boundary to the waterline.

Heavy spring rains have greatly impacted northeastern Washington this year causing landslides and washing out roads and bridges. Local and State Departments of Transportation are working to make repairs as safely and quickly as possible, however, hillside stabilization projects like the Porcupine Bay Road project can take months. Plan your route carefully and be prepared for any changes that may occur.