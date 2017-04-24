Idaho businesses participating in fundraiser for Sgt. Moore memo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho businesses participating in fundraiser for Sgt. Moore memorial

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Local businesses in Kootenai County are coming together on Friday, May 5, to honor Sgt. Greg Moore by donating a portion of their proceeds from the day to the McEuen Park K27 Water Memorial.

May 5 will mark two years since Sgt. Moore was shot in the line of duty. Now the community is coming together to create a place that will allow residents and visitors to remember and meditate on the sacrifices made by our men and women in blue.

In early 2016, the Coeur d'Alene City Council voted to support the construction of the water feature. The Panhandle Parks Foundation, in partnership with the City of Coeur d'Alene, have been raising funds for the construction of the McEuen Park K27 Water Feature, which is expected to break ground mid May.

The following businesses have confirmed they will be participating in the fundraiser on May 5: Buffalo Wild Wings, The Fedora, Nate's Pizza, Rogers Burgers, Schaffers Towing, and Sweet Lou's.

If your business would like to participate in the fundraiser, the Parks Foundation says there's still time to do so. Please contact the Panhandle Parks Foundation at panhandleparks@gmail.com or 208-446-4813 for more information. 

  • President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military

    KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military.  The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military..."

  • Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see. The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne. The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.

  • Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.

  • Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th.

  • The Latest: Ride that broke apart passed inspections

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.

