Idaho businesses participating in fundraiser for Sgt. Moore memorial

Local businesses in Kootenai County are coming together on Friday, May 5, to honor Sgt. Greg Moore by donating a portion of their proceeds from the day to the McEuen Park K27 Water Memorial.

May 5 will mark two years since Sgt. Moore was shot in the line of duty. Now the community is coming together to create a place that will allow residents and visitors to remember and meditate on the sacrifices made by our men and women in blue.

In early 2016, the Coeur d'Alene City Council voted to support the construction of the water feature. The Panhandle Parks Foundation, in partnership with the City of Coeur d'Alene, have been raising funds for the construction of the McEuen Park K27 Water Feature, which is expected to break ground mid May.

The following businesses have confirmed they will be participating in the fundraiser on May 5: Buffalo Wild Wings, The Fedora, Nate's Pizza, Rogers Burgers, Schaffers Towing, and Sweet Lou's.

If your business would like to participate in the fundraiser, the Parks Foundation says there's still time to do so. Please contact the Panhandle Parks Foundation at panhandleparks@gmail.com or 208-446-4813 for more information.