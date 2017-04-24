Will runaway Post Falls teens face charges? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Will runaway Post Falls teens face charges?

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
POST FALLS, Idaho -

Two teenage girls ran away from home in Post Falls Monday morning. They were found safe, but now they're in legal hot water thanks to a controversial law in Idaho that charges teen runaways.

This is the second time in two weeks teens have run away from home. Last week, Kristian Perez of Orofino was reported as a runway by his mother after he didn't come home from his school's prom. Now, two 15-year-old girls, Madelynn Nowak and Brandi Farlow, are the latest ones. But play say this isn't the first time they've dealt with the duo.

"These are a couple of teens that we have dealt with in the past," said Captain Pat Knight with the Post Falls Police, "This is the second time in the last two weeks they've run away from home."

Captain Knight says a viewer had heard that the two teens had run away. Knight says the person then went to talk to his son, who he says knew the two girls. That's when the man saw Nowak and Farlow in his home.

Police aren't sure at this time if the two will be charged with running away, but Knight says that the two went in front of a judge Monday morning.

"This is probably a habitual offender type thing. What happens is if they don't want to be at home, put them in front of a judge, before you know it the judge will decide what will happen to them," Captain Knight said. 

The laws on runaways differ from state to state. However, Idaho is one of only nine states where it's actually illegal to run away. In Washington it's not illegal, but it is against the law to help or hide a runaway from parents or police.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military

    President Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve 'in any capacity' in the U.S. military

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-07-26 14:54:19 GMT

    KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military.  The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military..."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - In a series of tweets, President Trump has announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve "in any capacity in the U.S. military.  The tweets read in full, "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military..."

    >>

  • Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence

    Homeowner searches for teens that body slam, destroy fence

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 19:40:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see. The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne. The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane homeowner is confused and frustrated after his fence was destroyed by two teens, for no apparent reason that he can see. The homeowner says he's given the Spokane County Sheriff's office video of the incident that happened on his property in the Millwood area of Spokane off North Argonne. The two were seen driving in a four-door Subaru Impreza.

    >>

  • Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane

    Teens throw rocks at children swimming in North Spokane

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-07-26 02:27:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a hot, sunny, July day but a pool sits empty in a North Spokane backyard. Neighbors said it’s not worth putting their children’s safety at risk after two teens threw rocks at the kids on Monday. “They didn’t even think twice they just did it,” said one witness. Michelle Garcia lives in the area on East Hoffman near North Town Mall.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-07-27 06:04:53 GMT

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:34:58 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th.

    >>

  • The Latest: Ride that broke apart passed inspections

    The Latest: Ride that broke apart passed inspections

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:41:00 GMT

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.

    >>

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.

    >>
    •   