Will runaway Post Falls teens face charges?

Two teenage girls ran away from home in Post Falls Monday morning. They were found safe, but now they're in legal hot water thanks to a controversial law in Idaho that charges teen runaways.

This is the second time in two weeks teens have run away from home. Last week, Kristian Perez of Orofino was reported as a runway by his mother after he didn't come home from his school's prom. Now, two 15-year-old girls, Madelynn Nowak and Brandi Farlow, are the latest ones. But play say this isn't the first time they've dealt with the duo.

"These are a couple of teens that we have dealt with in the past," said Captain Pat Knight with the Post Falls Police, "This is the second time in the last two weeks they've run away from home."

Captain Knight says a viewer had heard that the two teens had run away. Knight says the person then went to talk to his son, who he says knew the two girls. That's when the man saw Nowak and Farlow in his home.

Police aren't sure at this time if the two will be charged with running away, but Knight says that the two went in front of a judge Monday morning.

"This is probably a habitual offender type thing. What happens is if they don't want to be at home, put them in front of a judge, before you know it the judge will decide what will happen to them," Captain Knight said.

The laws on runaways differ from state to state. However, Idaho is one of only nine states where it's actually illegal to run away. In Washington it's not illegal, but it is against the law to help or hide a runaway from parents or police.