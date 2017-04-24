Man who confessed to Centennial Trail assaults has questionable - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man who confessed to Centennial Trail assaults has questionable past

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Less than one week ago, Jonathan Smith confessed to hitting 30 to 50 women on the Centennial Trail and downtown Spokane. Twenty-four hours later, he was arrested and charged with 11 counts of Fourth Degree Assault with Sexual Intentions.

Now, less than a week since his arrest, the 28-year-old man is opening up about another incident that happened while he was attending Eastern Washington University. 

"I went out with a female friend of mine for her 21st birthday and she of course got really drunk and I didn't,” said Smith during a jailhouse interview. “I started getting a little tempted and I basically held her next to me and took pictures of her while she was in the shower.”

The incident happened in early 2010 at Smith’s home.

Smith was originally charged with Indecent Liberty, but that was later changed to Fourth Degree Assault with Sexual Intentions, a misdemeanor.

“Essentially what it does is gives a clue for future reference that this is a charge that someone might want to look at a little closer,” said Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor, Sharon Hedlund. “It does not make the underlying charge a sex offense, but usually when we do that it is a way to get some sort of sex offender treatment for a person who probably would not end up with a conviction if we proceeded with a felony charge.”

Smith also opened up about his struggle with sexual addiction. 

“I've been in a sexual addiction group and I’ve been working on that,” said Smith. “But the last two months I've gone away from that and this happened.”

Smith said he is unable to afford the 10 percent of the $11,000 bond to get out of jail.

His next court date is scheduled for May 16th.

