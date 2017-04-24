Can you get your money back from Positive Changes Hypnosis?

North Spokane's Positive Changes Hypnosis just got an eviction notice Monday after leaving customers hanging when they filed for bankruptcy last week.

It's not a situation anyone dreamed of being in.

"I could lose all the money I put in," said Christina Ogle, a customer of Positive Changes. Like so many other customers -- more than 1,000 creditors to be exact -- Ogle is fighting to get her money back from Positive Changes after the business closed its door for good.

So what can you do?

Ogle's already been notified through an email she got from Positive Changes. Her next steps are to file proof of claim online with the United States Bankruptcy Court Eastern District of Washington. But even if she can prove she's owed all that money, there's little chance she'll see any of it by way of repayment.

There's a hierarchy when it comes to bankruptcy about who gets paid first. It usually goes: the banks, the ex-employees, and then the customers. And what's worse, there's not a lot of money to go around. According to the bankruptcy filing, Positive Changes has less than $200,000 against a debt of $5 million.

We spoke with the Attorney General's Office and found more complaints have been filed against Positive Changes, which means a state level investigation into the business is possible.