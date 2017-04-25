Deputies arrest primary suspect in Post Falls mail theft ring

Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested the primary suspect in a Post Falls mail theft ring thought to have hundreds of victims.

Just after 6 p.m. officers received a tip that wanted man 34-year-old David T. Perry of Post Falls was in a house off of S. Douglas Ct. near Post Falls. Deputies were able to quickly establish a perimeter around the house and took Perry into custody without incident.

Perry was wanted on four different local warrants, most notably a $500,000 warrant for 65 counts of Grand Theft and Aiding and Abeting, stemming from an extensive mail theft ring being investigated by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office over the past several months.

Deputies say Perry will most likely make his first court appearance Tuesday.