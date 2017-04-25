City moving forward on Monroe Street Project

The City of Spokane decided Monday to move forward on the North Monroe Project, but it's still unclear exactly what the project will include.

The Director of Capital Programs told Spokane City Council that they had finished all scoping and gotten all community surveys, showing more people support the project than oppose it. Moving forward means they'll be able to put together the designs for the future Monroe Street.

The city says there are still details that need to be worked out, like how many blocks will be redone, and by how much.

There will also be several opportunities before construction starts for the city to make changes based on additional feedback from the community.