City moving forward on Monroe Street Project - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City moving forward on Monroe Street Project

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The City of Spokane decided Monday to move forward on the North Monroe Project, but it's still unclear exactly what the project will include.

The Director of Capital Programs told Spokane City Council that they had finished all scoping and gotten all community surveys, showing more people support the project than oppose it. Moving forward means they'll be able to put together the designs for the future Monroe Street.

The city says there are still details that need to be worked out, like how many blocks will be redone, and by how much. 

There will also be several opportunities before construction starts for the city to make changes based on additional feedback from the community.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-07-27 06:04:53 GMT

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

  • The Latest: Ride that broke apart passed inspections

    The Latest: Ride that broke apart passed inspections

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:41:00 GMT

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.

    >>

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.

    >>

  • Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters

    Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:03:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-07-27 06:04:53 GMT

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:34:58 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 26th.

    >>

  • The Latest: Ride that broke apart passed inspections

    The Latest: Ride that broke apart passed inspections

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:41:00 GMT

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.

    >>

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.

    >>
    •   