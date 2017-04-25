Gun used in killing of Spokane Valley mother finally being tested

A gun that killed a Spokane Valley woman is finally getting tested more than a year after the shooting. Reserve Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Dwayne Thurman says he was cleaning the gun because it wasn't working right when it fired, hitting his wife Brenda Thurman in her chest. However, her children didn't buy it and they hired a private investigator.

Since January 2016, the past 16 months have been grueling for the kids of Brenda Thurman.

"This has made Gabby and Michael Thurman absolutely disgusted in the system," said Ted Pulver, a private investigator hired by Brenda Thurman's kids.

Pulver says recent documents show the gun that killed Brenda was just submitted for testing as of April 12, 2017 when he thought it was submitted months ago. "Very surprising," said Pulver.

Regardless, he says he just wants this process to get done. "I know the family wants the truth to come out about what caused Brenda Thurman's death," said Pulver.

Pulver says the lab is planning on testing the functionality of the gun to see whether or not it was working properly when it killed Thurman but the question is why was there a hold up to begin with?

According to the WSP crime lab, the main reason for the delay in testing came from the high number of cases to process and a low number of scientists to process them. "I've been told that this is top priority now to get this gun functioned checked as soon as the one expert for WSP crime lab comes back from vacation," said Pulver.

The gun could be tested as early as next week.

No one has been arrested for the shooting. The medical examiner ruled Brenda Thurman's death an accident.