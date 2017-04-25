US new-home sales climb to 8-month high in March - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

US new-home sales climb to 8-month high in March

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

U.S. sales of new homes shot up in March to the fastest pace in 8 months, as more Americans are upgrading their houses in a positive sign for the broader economy.
    
The Commerce Department says new-home sales rose 5.8 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 621,000, the highest rate since July last year. Sales are running 12 percent higher during the first three months of this year than during the same period in 2016.
    
Homebuilding helps to feed growth across the economy. Housing starts and new-home sales are climbing amid a shortage of existing homes on the market, generating gains in construction jobs and sales of building materials.
    
The median sales price has increased just 1.2 percent over the past year to $311,400 in March.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-07-27 06:04:53 GMT

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

    NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor.  Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.

    >>

  • Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot

    Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot

    Thursday, July 27 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-07-27 19:30:36 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm.  When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm.  When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.

    >>

  • Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters

    Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:03:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Home in North Spokane County a total loss after fire

    Home in North Spokane County a total loss after fire

    Thursday, July 27 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-07-27 21:04:43 GMT

    One woman was evacuated from her home when she woke up to her front porch in flames. Firefighters were called to a fire on North Spotted Road around 6 am this morning and discovered flames engulfing a double wide manufactured home. One female occupant had evacuated safely, after being woken up by a family member who saw flames on the porch. Fire crews were unable to fight the fire from inside as the fire grew so intensely.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash - One woman was evacuated from her home when she woke up to her front porch in flames. Firefighters were called to a fire on North Spotted Road around 6 am this morning and discovered flames engulfing a double wide manufactured home. One female occupant had evacuated safely, after being woken up by a family member who saw flames on the porch. Fire crews were unable to fight the fire from inside as the fire grew so intensely.

    >>

  • Thunderbirds kick of Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base

    Thunderbirds kick of Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base

    Thursday, July 27 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-07-27 21:03:59 GMT

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Could you hear the thunder in the sky? Thunderbirds gave a spectacular show to kick off the Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base. Team Fairchild is celebrating 75 years of heritage and community partnership with the 2017 Skyfest air show and open house.  This free event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30. Our gates open at 9:00 a.m. and aerial events are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. 

    >>

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Could you hear the thunder in the sky? Thunderbirds gave a spectacular show to kick off the Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base. Team Fairchild is celebrating 75 years of heritage and community partnership with the 2017 Skyfest air show and open house.  This free event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30. Our gates open at 9:00 a.m. and aerial events are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. 

    >>

  • Showtime sets a Donald Trump cartoon from Stephen Colbert

    Showtime sets a Donald Trump cartoon from Stephen Colbert

    Thursday, July 27 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-07-27 21:03:18 GMT
    Courtesy ShowtimeCourtesy Showtime

    NEW YORK, NY (AP) - Showtime has elected to air a cartoon series about the Donald Trump White House. The 10 half-hours of what Showtime calls a workplace comedy will be executive produced by Stephen Colbert for premiere this fall. No date was specified. Showtime says the series, so far untitled, will satirically deconstruct life in the White House-hold with family members, insiders, world leaders and even rival Democrats taking part. 

    >>

    NEW YORK, NY (AP) - Showtime has elected to air a cartoon series about the Donald Trump White House. The 10 half-hours of what Showtime calls a workplace comedy will be executive produced by Stephen Colbert for premiere this fall. No date was specified. Showtime says the series, so far untitled, will satirically deconstruct life in the White House-hold with family members, insiders, world leaders and even rival Democrats taking part. 

    >>
    •   