Google targets 'fake news,' offensive search suggestions
Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor. Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.>>
Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm. When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.>>
Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.>>
Is there an alligator in Clear Lake?
YAKIMA, Wash. - A picture of what appears to be an alligator in Clear Lake is making the rounds on Facebook. The viral post has more than 4,000 shares and asks the question: Is there a gator among us? While it cannot be confirmed, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says it’s likely not an alligator.>>
UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Spokane girl found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Police say a missing Spokane 10-year-old has been found and is safe thanks to help from people who called after they spotted her.>>
Think twice before taking photos on Spokane railroad tracks
SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyone is looking for that perfect photo with that beautiful backdrop. But a Facebook post has sparked quite a conversation. It was a photo of a woman taking a photo of a guy on railroad tracks. Those with Operation Lifesaver say it’s not only illegal it’s also dangerous. “This is becoming more and more prevalent,” says Travis Campbell, state director of Idaho Operation Lifesaver.>>
Home in North Spokane County a total loss after fire
One woman was evacuated from her home when she woke up to her front porch in flames. Firefighters were called to a fire on North Spotted Road around 6 am this morning and discovered flames engulfing a double wide manufactured home. One female occupant had evacuated safely, after being woken up by a family member who saw flames on the porch. Fire crews were unable to fight the fire from inside as the fire grew so intensely.>>
Thunderbirds kick of Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Could you hear the thunder in the sky? Thunderbirds gave a spectacular show to kick off the Skyfest Airshow at Fairchild Air Force Base. Team Fairchild is celebrating 75 years of heritage and community partnership with the 2017 Skyfest air show and open house. This free event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30. Our gates open at 9:00 a.m. and aerial events are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.>>
Showtime sets a Donald Trump cartoon from Stephen Colbert
NEW YORK, NY (AP) - Showtime has elected to air a cartoon series about the Donald Trump White House. The 10 half-hours of what Showtime calls a workplace comedy will be executive produced by Stephen Colbert for premiere this fall. No date was specified. Showtime says the series, so far untitled, will satirically deconstruct life in the White House-hold with family members, insiders, world leaders and even rival Democrats taking part.>>
Post Falls woman pleads guilty to stealing from a tribal organization
POST FALLS, Idaho - 53-year-old Julianna Park from Post Falls pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft from a tribal organization. According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Parker was an employee of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe in its Natural Resources Department in the Land Services Program since 2009. In 2015, an investigation revealed that Parker stole 15 checks totaling $12,870.09 that were meant for the tribe.>>
Psychologists not liable for CIA interrogations, lawyers say
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Lawyers for two psychologists who helped craft the CIA's harsh interrogation methods used in the war on terror say their clients should be as free from liability as a worker for a company that supplied the Nazis with the poison gas used at concentration camps. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the psychologists should be held accountable for the methods they designed, including waterboarding. The>>
96-year-old vet gets his wish of visiting US Navy station
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - A 96-year-old World War II veteran who dreamed of returning to a Navy installation to reminisce about his more than 20-year naval career got his wish. Edmund DelBarone (del-bah-ROHN') toured Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island Thursday in a visit arranged by Denver-based nonprofit Wish of a Lifetime. After seeing some of the ships assigned to the base, he says he'd have no trouble taking them out to sea.>>
US judge: Yakima County can't honor immigration hold
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered Yakima County to remove an "immigration hold" it placed on a criminal defendant after federal authorities designated him for deportation. In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza granted a temporary restraining order allowing the defendant, Antonio Sanchez-Ochoa, to be released from the Yakima County Jail on bail pending trial on an assault charge. Documents>>
Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks tickets go on sale Monday - but the sale plan will be a little different than in the past. KOMO-TV reports that the team had big problems with the camping and wristband process last year - so that's not allowed any more. This year, the line will start at 7 a.m. at the northwest box office, which will then open at 9 a.m. You can only buy four tickets at a time. More than 3,400 single-game tickets will be available per game.>>
Plane crashes in Pend Oreille River
PRIEST RIVER, Id. - One pilot is safe after a plane landed and overturned in the Pend Oreille River. A viewer heard the crash and came outside to find a plane sinking into the waters. Three private boaters quickly came to the rescue to tow the plane to the north side of the river. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.>>
