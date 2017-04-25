Bloomsday needs volunteers!

With less than two weeks until the 41st running of the Lilac Bloomsday Run, organizers are eagerly seeking volunteers to help with water aid, Marmot March first aid, and T-shirt distribution on race weekend

If the thought of running Bloomsday doesn't appeal to you, but you still want to be part of Spokane's biggest race, then here's your chance!

Bloomsday organizers are looking for volunteers to pass out H2O at water stations, provide first aid at the Marmot March (no marmot experience necessary), and hand out t-shirts to finishers.

“The success of Bloomsday is totally dependent on the support of nearly 5,000 volunteers,” said Bloomsday Race Director Don Kardong. “Most of our volunteer positions don’t require much, if any, prior experience, but it’s crucial that we fill all open positions to make sure things proceed smoothly before, during and after the run.”

