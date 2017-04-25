Bloomsday needs volunteers! - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bloomsday needs volunteers!

by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
With less than two weeks until the 41st running of the Lilac Bloomsday Run, organizers are eagerly seeking volunteers to help with water aid, Marmot March first aid, and T-shirt distribution on race weekend With less than two weeks until the 41st running of the Lilac Bloomsday Run, organizers are eagerly seeking volunteers to help with water aid, Marmot March first aid, and T-shirt distribution on race weekend
If the thought of running Bloomsday doesn't appeal to you, but you still want to be part of Spokane's biggest race, then here's your chance! 

Bloomsday organizers are looking for volunteers to pass out H2O at water stations, provide first aid at the Marmot March (no marmot experience necessary), and hand out t-shirts to finishers. 

“The success of Bloomsday is totally dependent on the support of nearly 5,000 volunteers,” said Bloomsday Race Director Don Kardong. “Most of our volunteer positions don’t require much, if any, prior experience, but it’s crucial that we fill all open positions to make sure things proceed smoothly before, during and after the run.”

For those interested in helping, here are a few details:

Water Aid—Station #2 at SFCC Lodge on Ft. George Wright Blvd. To volunteer, log on to Bloomsday’s website (www.bloomsdayrun.org) and click the “Volunteers” button, then Water Aid on the drop-down menu, then send an email to station leader Zac Minton.

Marmot March—Saturday, May 6. Two first aid volunteers are needed (other Marmot March volunteer positions are filled). To volunteer for first aid, log on to Bloomsday’s website (www.bloomsdayrun.org) and click the “Volunteers” button, Marmot March on the drop-down menu, then send an email to Michelle Neill.

T-Shirt Distribution—About 200 volunteers are needed on Sunday morning, May 7th to help set up the T-shirt area, unload the shirts, and hand them out. For more information, log on to Bloomsday’s website (www.bloomsdayrun.org) and click the “Volunteers” button, T-Shirt Distribution on the drop-down menu, then send an email to Marc Browning.

