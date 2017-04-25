Soggy Seattle lives up to name, breaks another rain record

Soggy Seattle lives up to name, breaks another rain recordPosted: Updated:
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm. When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.>>
Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor. Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.>>
Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.>>
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>
Convicted felon breaks into assisted-living facility, brutally beats and rapes 71-year-old woman
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - King County prosecutors say a man who spent 19 years in California prison raped and brutalized a 71-year-old woman inside her Washington apartment at an assisted-living facility. 41-year-old Louis Arbee II was charged on Wednesday with first-degree rape and first-degree robbery. Charging documents show he is accused of removing a screen from the woman's window on July 20 before crawling into her unit and raping her.>>
KCSO deputies spend day off giving Bayview couple peace of mind
BAYVIEW, Idaho - Medical bills, a heart attack, and the constant fear of wildfire. One local couple is dealing with all that and more. They were terrified their lack of yard maintenance could cause them to lose everything if a fire hits the area. That's when they said "Help Me Hayley." "You can look right out that window to our lake," said Cynthia Carlson. Bayview, Idaho is the Carlson's paradise. It's easy to see why. "We wake up every morning and>>
3-year-old twins die in Long Island pool accident
MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning. She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.>>
Jail guard in Clark County arrested in sex misconduct case
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A Clark County corrections deputy has been arrested in a sexual misconduct case involving a female prisoner. The Columbian newspaper reports that 29-year-old Christopher A. North made his initial appearance in Clark County Superior Court on Thursday, a day after his arrest, and told the judge he's "ready to be a man about what happened." North was being held on $50,000 bail for investigation of indecent>>
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
Apple kills iPod nano, shuffle
Apple kills iPod nano, shuffleApple is discontinuing the iPod nano and iPod shuffle, leaving the iPod touch as the only remaining version of Apple's portable music players. The nano and shuffle are no longer available on Apple's website, but you can still find "support" pages for both discontinued iPods. In a statement, the company says it's simplifying its iPod lineup to two models of the iPod touch, now with double the capacity than they had before. >>Apple is discontinuing the iPod nano and iPod shuffle, leaving the iPod touch as the only remaining version of Apple's portable music players. The nano and shuffle are no longer available on Apple's website, but you can still find "support" pages for both discontinued iPods. In a statement, the company says it's simplifying its iPod lineup to two models of the iPod touch, now with double the capacity than they had before. >>
The Latest: GOP senators worry about 'skinny' health bill
The Latest: GOP senators worry about 'skinny' health bill(AP) - The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local): 6:10 p.m. Three Republican senators say they will not vote for a new health care plan being crafted by GOP leaders - unless they get a guarantee from Speaker Paul Ryan that it will not pass the House as-is. Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin say they can't support ...>>(AP) - The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local): 6:10 p.m. Three Republican senators say they will not vote for a new health care plan being crafted by GOP leaders - unless they get a guarantee from Speaker Paul Ryan that it will not pass the House as-is. Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin say they can't support ...>>
Plane crashes in Pend Oreille River
PRIEST RIVER, Id. - One pilot is safe after a plane landed and overturned in the Pend Oreille River. A viewer heard the crash and came outside to find a plane sinking into the waters. Three private boaters quickly came to the rescue to tow the plane to the north side of the river. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.>>
State Dept. warns of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The U.S. State Department is warning tourists going to Mexico about reports of tainted or substandard alcohol causing drinkers to become sick or pass out. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently reported about travelers becoming sick after drinking alcohol at Mexican resorts. In January, a 20-year-old Wisconsin woman vacationing in Mexico with her family died after she was pulled from a resort pool.>>
Seattle mayor's accuser alleges defamation, wants $1M-plus
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A man who accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually abusing him decades ago has demanded more than $1 million from the city, saying Murray defamed him. The Seattle Times reports that Delvonn Heckard filed the $1 million to $3 million claim Wednesday. He says the mayor used his position to falsely accuse Heckard of participating in an "anti-gay right wing conspiracy" against the mayor. Both Heckard and Murray are gay.>>
The Latest: House passes $788B bill for military, wall
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on the House's $788 billion spending measure (all times local): 5:20 p.m. The House has passed a $788 billion spending bill that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon. The 235-192 vote both eases a large backlog of unfinished spending bills and gives Trump and his House GOP>>
