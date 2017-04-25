Four kids arrested in connection to Sandpoint arson

Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to the torching of a building at Great Northern Park in Sandpoint.

The outbuilding in the park was destroyed, along with two nearby portable toilets, on April 23 or 24. Though the final damage has not yet been assessed, it is estimated to be at least $20,000.

Citing the Sandpoint Police Chief, The Bonner County Daily Bee says two boys and two girls between the ages of 13 and 15-years-old have been arrested. While no suspects were initially found, Chief Corey Coon told the newspaper the quartet of kids were bragging about the fire and through "fine detective skills" they confessed to starting the blaze.

At least one suspect will be in court on Tuesday, while the other three are expected to appear next week.