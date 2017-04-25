No criminal charges in January police shooting near 5th and Walnut

The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office says no charges will be filed against an officer who shot a man near 5th and Walnut in January while trying to arrest him.

On January 15, 2017, Spokane Police Corporal Ryan Jamieson was called to the area of 5th and Walnut in support of other officers that had been chasing a man, later identified as Dexter M. Dumarce, on foot.

The foot pursuit began in the area of 9th and Adams a few minutes earlier. The incident began at approximately 12:30 a.m. when Officer Mark Zimmerman attempted to detain Dumarce for a warrant check. Rather than drop his backpack and comply with the officer, Dumarce pulled a long-bladed, spring-loaded knife on Zimmerman and ran away. Zimmerman called for back up and several officers joined the chase as it moved toward 5th and Walnut. During the chase, officers attempted to stop Dumarce with stun guns and told him several times to stop and drop his weapon. He ignored the commands, and the stun guns were ineffective.

When Dumarce reached the 5th and Walnut intersection he had slowed to a slow walk, but sped up to a run and headed toward one of several cars stopped at a traffic light, Officers were concerned the man would attack or take a hostage from one of the cars. . Corporal Jamieson fired four shots at Dumarce. Aid was rendered, but Dumarce was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecutor's office says that under the circumstances, Jamieson's use of deadly force was reasonable and that the office did not act out of malice. There for no criminal charges will be filed against Corporal Jamieson.