Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 25th

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- A woman whose baby was due mid-May went into labor early and gave birth at a Nebraska zoo.

Drea Hubbard was born Sunday at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces.

Her mother, Kymica Hubbard, 24, said the birth took about two minutes from when her water broke.

"I was having contractions and it was getting closer and closer together and I was telling my husband, 'OK, it's time to get off the (zoo) train and let's go to the emergency room,' but he kept telling me I'm over-exaggerating," she said.

Hubbard was so taken by surprise that she was still standing when Drea's head appeared. Her husband, Justin Hubbard, 27, caught the child and wrapped her in a sweater as other zoo visitors gathered around.

"She was crying. You know, cooing. And it was just the most beautiful thing that a man can ever see. I mean, it was a truly blessed experience," Justin Hubbard said. "It was a crazy experience. I mean, I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Neither parent noticed that a large crowd had surrounded them until after the baby had been delivered.

"When I looked up, I could see tons of people," Justin Hubbard said. "I saw people from the side, like, videotaping. It was unique. Just the love that surrounded it made it even better."

Kymica Hubbard's reaction to the experience was a little different.

"I never thought I'd be having a baby in a public place," she said.

The zoo's nurse, Krystal Hartmann, said Drea is the first human baby she's seen delivered at the facility in her 17 years of working there.

"We're going to the zoo," Justin Hubbard said on where Drea's future birthday parties will be held. "We're planning on having (her birthday) annually at the zoo."

While the name Drea had been the name the couple chose beforehand, they decided to nickname her, "Pooh Bear."

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Police in Ohio have received a stuffed toy given by a child to a Pennsylvania police officer to help keep him safe.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a stuffed moose called Mr. Moosey has become a traveling protection talisman sent to police and other first responder agencies around the country.

The toy was first given to Towamencin, Pennsylvania, police officer James Gibbas by 5-year-old Mackenzie Brown last year during a traffic stop. The child said she wanted the officer to have it to help keep him safe.

Gibbas kept it for a while before deciding it should be shared with other law enforcement agencies and fire departments around the country.

The toy has made its way to states including Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

CORTLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York bowler has rolled a perfect 300 game in less than 90 seconds.

Ben Ketola hit 12 straight strikes in 86.9 seconds on April 5 at 281 Bowl in Cortland.

The 23-year-old Preble man raced from one lane to the next at the 10-lane facility and registered the strikes using a different ball on each lane. He used Lanes 1 and 2 twice.

Ketola is a 225-average, two-handed bowler who works at the bowling alley. He tells The Post-Standard of Syracuse he "honestly wasn't expecting to do it."

There is no official speed record listed by the United States Bowling Congress. Pro bowler Tom Dougherty threw a perfect game over 12 lanes in 111 seconds in 2015.

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) -- Wildlife officials are warning central Florida residents to stay away from wild monkeys after one was spotted in the area.

A rhesus monkey was spotted over the weekend in the Orlando suburb of Apopka.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are asking residents to stay away from the monkey and to call a hotline if it's spotted again.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the primates are native to central and South Asia and are spotted from time to time in central Florida.

The monkeys' predecessors were thought to have been brought to Silver Springs State Park in the 1930s to bolster the river-cruise tourist attraction.

MOSCOW (AP) -- A flash flood of fruit juice from a beverage plant in southern Russia has flowed into a town's streets and into the River Don.

The Prosecutor's Office in the Lipetsk region said in a statement that the roof of PepsiCo's Lebedyansky factory collapsed Tuesday morning, injuring two people. By early Tuesday afternoon, rescue workers were still working to clear debris from the factory floor.

The prosecutors said several tons of fruit juice had been spilled, and local media posted videos of torrents of a pinkish substance streaming down the streets. Authorities said they were monitoring pollution levels in the River Don, one of Russia's longest, after the juice was reported to have spilled into the river.

Pepsico did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CENTREVILLE, Md. (AP) - Authorities in Maryland say someone planted a tree and scratched "Earth Day 2017" in the dirt on the pitcher's mound of a high school baseball field in what may be a senior prank.

The Queen Anne's Sheriff Office said in a statement on its Facebook site that the incident was noticed Saturday at Queen Anne's County High School in Centreville. They say the tree sapling still had the $139.99 price tag attached.

Police say the field has since been repaired and they are investigating the planting as a senior prank. They initially said the damage to the field could amount to more than $2,000.

Authorities warned the destruction could be considered malicious destruction of property.

(Fox) D.C. police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who bolted from a convenience store with cash but forgot one thing: to pull his mask down before his face was caught on camera.

The suspect entered the 7-Eleven store in Northeast D.C. just before 8 p.m. on March 21 with a gun and ordered the cashier to open the cash register, Fox 5 reported.

In the surveillance video from outside the store, the suspect could be seen approaching the entrance with purpose and pulling his gun out as he walked through the doors.

Once the suspect was in the store, he finally seemed to realize his mask was on the top of his head and quickly pulled it down to cover his face.

After the cashier opened the register, the suspect could be seen stealing the money and running out, keeping his mask on.

Cops asked anyone who might have information to contact them.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- The world's last male northern white rhino has joined the Tinder dating app as wildlife experts make a last-chance breeding effort to keep his species alive.

"I don't mean to be too forward, but the fate of the species literally depends on me," the rhino's profile says. "I perform well under pressure."

The campaign called "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World," by a Kenyan wildlife conservancy and the dating app, focuses on the rhino named Sudan.

The 43-year-old and his last two female companions are unable to breed naturally because of issues that include old age.

Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the app aim to raise $9 million for research into breeding methods, including in-vitro fertilization, in an effort to save the species from extinction.

"We partnered with Ol Pejeta conservancy to give the most eligible bachelor in the world a chance to meet his match," said Matt David, head of communications and marketing at Tinder. "We are optimistic given Sudan's profile will be seen on Tinder in 190 countries and over 40 languages."

The conservancy's website had crashed by Tuesday evening.

Sudan lives at the conservancy, protected by guards around the clock, with the two females, Najin and Fatu.

"The plight that currently faces the northern white rhinos is a signal to the impact that humankind is having on many thousands of other species across the planet," said Richard Vigne, the conservancy's chief executive officer. "Ultimately, the aim will be to reintroduce a viable population of northern white rhino back into the wild, which is where their true value will be realized."

WAHNETA, Fla. (AP) - Sometimes a law enforcement officer's duty involves rescuing a cat from a tree. In one Florida county, it also can involve rescuing a cow.

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies on Monday rescued a cow that was stuck belly deep in a muddy ditch.

The sheriff's office said on Facebook that deputies used a front-end loader from the cow's owner to pull the animal out so she could stand on dry ground.

Polk County is located between Orlando and Tampa.

MACON, Ga. (AP) -- An alligator has been apprehended at a park in central Georgia after a sheriff's deputy wrestled the creature.

The Telegraph reports that Bibb County Sheriff's deputy Clay Williams and Animal Welfare officer Bruce Rozier were dispatched to round up the 4-foot alligator Monday morning in Macon.

Footage from the deputy's body camera shows Williams straddling the reptile and holding its jaws shut as Rozier tapes its snout. Someone can be heard telling the alligator "you're under arrest."

The alligator writhed in protest and lashed its tail at Williams, but the officers managed to load it into an Animal Welfare vehicle for relocation. The alligator was later released at a swamp.