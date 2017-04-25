Gov. Inslee lowers bar to clear prostitution convictions

Gov. Inslee lowers bar to clear prostitution convictionsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.>>
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people. The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...>>
Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot
Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm. When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm. When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.>>
Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash
Speed thought to be a factor in fatal Newman Lake crash
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor. Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.>>
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that happened north of Newman Lake Wednesday afternoon, but they say speed was likely a factor. Investigators on scene say an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Muzzy Road when the driver missed a curve and slammed into a tree.>>
Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters
Medical call turns violent, man pulls gun on Spokane firefighters
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to save others: Walking through burning buildings, performing water rescues, and fighting brush fires. But, what was at first a normal medical call last week turned into a very dangerous situation for Spokane firefighters. "The person went from a normal status like you and I talking here to extremely violent," said Spokane Fire Chief Schaeffer.>>
Crews search for teen who fell into Washington state falls
Crews search for teen who fell into Washington state falls
Rescue teams are searching for an 18-year-old woman who fell into falls in Washington state and never resurfaced. KOMO-TV reports that three young women were in Wallace Falls State Park in Snohomish County on Wednesday. Officials say they climbed over the observation fence and out to an island. They later headed back to the fence, and two women made it when they heard a scream and splash behind them.>>
Rescue teams are searching for an 18-year-old woman who fell into falls in Washington state and never resurfaced. KOMO-TV reports that three young women were in Wallace Falls State Park in Snohomish County on Wednesday. Officials say they climbed over the observation fence and out to an island. They later headed back to the fence, and two women made it when they heard a scream and splash behind them.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Man killed in UTV accident near Calder
Man killed in UTV accident near Calder
CALDER, Idaho - Idaho State Police say 35-year-old Fernando A Camayo was driving a John Deer Gator UTV Wednesday evening when he backed it over an embankment. The vehicle overturned, killing Camayo. Police say he was not wearing seatbelt or helmet at the time and they are continuing to investigate the accident.>>
CALDER, Idaho - Idaho State Police say 35-year-old Fernando A Camayo was driving a John Deer Gator UTV Wednesday evening when he backed it over an embankment. The vehicle overturned, killing Camayo. Police say he was not wearing seatbelt or helmet at the time and they are continuing to investigate the accident.>>
Dodson wildfire rekindles, prompting road closures in Grant County
Dodson wildfire rekindles, prompting road closures in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A wildfire from Wednesday night has rekindled, prompting crews to close Dodson Road South and Road 4-Southwest in Grant County. Firefighters are asking drivers to find another way around while crews work to put out the fire. No homes are at risk at this time.>>
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A wildfire from Wednesday night has rekindled, prompting crews to close Dodson Road South and Road 4-Southwest in Grant County. Firefighters are asking drivers to find another way around while crews work to put out the fire. No homes are at risk at this time.>>
Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom
Bullets from drive-by shooting fly into baby's bedroom
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A drive-by shooting leaves a Spokane family shaken and terrified. The bullets actually flew into their baby boy’s bedroom. Thankfully, he was sleeping in a different room. This happened near Lacrosse and Nevada shortly after midnight Thursday. Alexis Pipkin is understandably upset. “At this point we don't know who it was so it's kind of scary just having to be here,” she says. She was out on her porch>>
BMX bike stolen from Spokane teen who died last year
BMX bike stolen from Spokane teen who died last year
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is in disbelief after her late sons BMX bike was stolen out of her garage between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “Out of every bike in my garage, I have 20 bikes in there for all my kids, and this is the one bike you take? The bike that is non-replaceable,” said Lonnie Lopez. “There are some things you want to keep forever, and that’s one of them. Lopez says the thief took the bike out of>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is in disbelief after her late sons BMX bike was stolen out of her garage between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “Out of every bike in my garage, I have 20 bikes in there for all my kids, and this is the one bike you take? The bike that is non-replaceable,” said Lonnie Lopez. “There are some things you want to keep forever, and that’s one of them. Lopez says the thief took the bike out of>>
Spokane police search for Browne's Addition burglar
Spokane police search for Browne's Addition burglar
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are looking for a man who they say made himself at home in an empty apartment in Browne’s Addition. They say Cody Burgess and two other people lived in a fully furnished apartment for 3 weeks after breaking in. The two other people were arrested, but Burgess escaped through a window. He has warrants out for his arrest and from this most recent case, police say they have developed probable>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are looking for a man who they say made himself at home in an empty apartment in Browne’s Addition. They say Cody Burgess and two other people lived in a fully furnished apartment for 3 weeks after breaking in. The two other people were arrested, but Burgess escaped through a window. He has warrants out for his arrest and from this most recent case, police say they have developed probable>>
Lemonade stand makes an impact for those in need
Lemonade stand makes an impact for those in need
SPOKANE, Wash. - When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade! One local family is selling lemonade not just for fun but to teach their children about charity. "They (my sons) have everything they need. They have tons of toys and I just thought that if we are going to do a lemonade stand, that it would be a good idea for them to learn about community service," said Megan Rowe, mother to Robby and Joe. Rowe is teaching her 7-year-old>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade! One local family is selling lemonade not just for fun but to teach their children about charity. "They (my sons) have everything they need. They have tons of toys and I just thought that if we are going to do a lemonade stand, that it would be a good idea for them to learn about community service," said Megan Rowe, mother to Robby and Joe. Rowe is teaching her 7-year-old>>
New wells test positive for firefighting chemicals
New wells test positive for firefighting chemicals
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild officials sent out a press release on Thursday, stating that 50 of the wells to the north of the Fairchild Air Force base were tested for contaminants and 21 of the wells were above the EPA's safe recommendation for firefighting chemicals. 19 of the wells to the north tested positive for the compounds in the chemicals, but at much lower concentrations. Back in May, Airway Heights found those same chemicals>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild officials sent out a press release on Thursday, stating that 50 of the wells to the north of the Fairchild Air Force base were tested for contaminants and 21 of the wells were above the EPA's safe recommendation for firefighting chemicals. 19 of the wells to the north tested positive for the compounds in the chemicals, but at much lower concentrations. Back in May, Airway Heights found those same chemicals>>
Stranger rushes to save toddler hit by car
Stranger rushes to save toddler hit by car
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "I don't consider myself a guardian angel.” Wise words from a mom who helped potentially save the life of a toddler that wasn't even hers. “I'm very blessed that I had the conscience of mind to react the way that I did,” she said. The mom, who wants to remain anonymous, says she was already at the apartments after the accident happened. “Something is not right so I put my truck into reverse and I had>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "I don't consider myself a guardian angel.” Wise words from a mom who helped potentially save the life of a toddler that wasn't even hers. “I'm very blessed that I had the conscience of mind to react the way that I did,” she said. The mom, who wants to remain anonymous, says she was already at the apartments after the accident happened. “Something is not right so I put my truck into reverse and I had>>
Meals on Wheels teams up with MultiCare to deliver 200 fans to elderly
Meals on Wheels teams up with MultiCare to deliver 200 fans to elderly
SPOKANE, Wash. - About a month ago, Meals on Wheels of Spokane was asking for help. They had 20 people in need of fans, but no fans to give out. That was until Thursday when MultiCare Health System wrote a $4,200 check to Meals on Wheels so they could purchase 200 fans. “One person said something to another person and said ‘we need this’ and we wanted to step up,” said Valley Hospital President, Greg Repetti. “This is a way we>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - About a month ago, Meals on Wheels of Spokane was asking for help. They had 20 people in need of fans, but no fans to give out. That was until Thursday when MultiCare Health System wrote a $4,200 check to Meals on Wheels so they could purchase 200 fans. “One person said something to another person and said ‘we need this’ and we wanted to step up,” said Valley Hospital President, Greg Repetti. “This is a way we>>
KCSO deputies spend day off giving Bayview couple peace of mind
KCSO deputies spend day off giving Bayview couple peace of mind
BAYVIEW, Idaho - Medical bills, a heart attack, and the constant fear of wildfire. One local couple is dealing with all that and more. They were terrified their lack of yard maintenance could cause them to lose everything if a fire hits the area. That's when they said "Help Me Hayley." "You can look right out that window to our lake," said Cynthia Carlson. Bayview, Idaho is the Carlson's paradise. It's easy to see why. "We wake up every morning and>>
BAYVIEW, Idaho - Medical bills, a heart attack, and the constant fear of wildfire. One local couple is dealing with all that and more. They were terrified their lack of yard maintenance could cause them to lose everything if a fire hits the area. That's when they said "Help Me Hayley." "You can look right out that window to our lake," said Cynthia Carlson. Bayview, Idaho is the Carlson's paradise. It's easy to see why. "We wake up every morning and>>