Taxi driver accused of smoking heroin while driving

A taxi driver in Bremerton has been accused of smoking heroin while driving over the weekend.



The Kitsap Sun reports a 30-year-old cab driver was arrested on suspicion of heroin possession after a firefighter reported seeing her smoking a black substance from a piece of tinfoil while driving.



Police say an officer found the driver after she parked in a tavern parking lot off Kitsap Way. The officer says the woman had a circular burn mark on her lip and when he asked whether she used methamphetamine, the woman said she uses heroin.



Officers searched the car and found suspected heroin and paraphernalia.



Police say the woman admitted to smoking heroin while driving.



Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

