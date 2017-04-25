Felon wanted in Idaho arrested in Spokane Valley

Members of the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force teamed up with the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force to locate and arrest 28-year-old Mark T. Garnett, a convicted felon who had an active warrant and was thought to be armed.

Last week, task force members were asked to assist the FBI North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force to find Garnett and arrest him. They received information that Garnett was a substance abuser and had access to numerous pistols and an AR15-style rifle, along with a significant amount of ammunition. Police also learned that Garnett knew he was wanted and was trying to avoid contact with law enforcement, and may have been staying at an address near the 17400 block of East 3rd in Spokane Valley.

On Friday just after 11 a.m., Garnett was seen arriving back at the residence after an anonymous tip informed police he had been out shooting at a firing range. Members of both task forces and Spokane Valley Patrol deputies quickly converged on the address and surrounded the house. Police announced that Garnett should give himself up. After about 10 minutes, Garnett walked out and was safely taken into custody.

A search of the residence found an AR15-style rife with laser sights, numerous 30 round magazine and scores of ammunition as well as a small amount of heroin. All of which was seized.

Garnett was booked into the Spokane County Jail for a Fugitive from Justice charge. The investigation continues and more charges are expected in the future.