Sioux Falls man runs back into burning house to save two cans of (cheap) beer

You're here because of the headline. I get it. I didn't believe it myself and I wrote it!

It's real. It actually happened.

Police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota say 56-year-old Michael Anthony Casteel has been charged with one count of obstructing law enforcement and one count of obstructing a firefighter because he ran back into a burning house to save his beer.

Casteel was told repeatedly to stay out of the burning house as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, but no brew left behind, right? Right.

Except Casteel didn't run back into a burning building to save some beer that cost a fortune because it was found buried in the pyramids of Egypt in the tomb of some Pharaoh and is considered to be the earliest known brewed beer.

Casteel didn't risk his life running back into a burning building to save a beer can he had signed by the drummer of Lynyrd Skynyrd a few years back because that's all he had on him at the time and you're not going to not get Artimus Pyle's autograph, right?

Those are the only two acceptable reasons to run back into a burning building for beer, in my opinion.

Casteel simply couldn't sit by while his two cans of Bud Ice Premium were destroyed! That's right, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department, Casteel ignored orders from police and the fire captain, ran back into the house and came out with two cans of Bud Ice Premium.

You might think Casteel thought this was a good idea because he had already had a few (a lot) Bud Ice Premiums, but police spokesman Sam Clemens says Casteel blew of a .082, which yeah, means he shouldn't drive, but it certainly doesn't sound drunk enough to think running back into a burning house to save two cans of really cheap beer is a good idea.

Casteel wasn't hurt, but two people were treated and released at the scene, while another was taken to the hospital.