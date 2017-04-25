Teen driver faces additional vehicular assault charges after weekend crash

Following a crash early Sunday morning that sent four kids to the hospital, the driver has been charged with additional counts of vehicular assault.

Spokane Valley police say 19-year-old Autumn N. Solomon was arrested for vehicular assault after the crash on Cataldo Avenue, east of Barker Road. She was charged with three additional counts of vehicular assault on Monday due to the serious injuries in the crash.

Investigators believe Solomon was driving west on Cataldo at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a sharp corner as she approached Barker Road. Deputies say she could have been going twice the posted speed limit of 25 mph at the time of the crash. The car hit a concrete barrier, vaulted into the air and came to rest in a vacant lot. Solomon's young passengers were not believed to be wearing seat belts at the time.

As of Tuesday afternoon, two of the young passengers have been released from the hospital. Two others remain in the hospital, one in stable condition, and one still in critical condition.