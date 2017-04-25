Spokane County Medical Examiner's report sees increase in meth d - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane County Medical Examiner's report sees increase in meth deaths

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

On Tuesday the Spokane County Medical Examiner released its annual report for the year 2016. While homicide deaths, vehicular deaths and suicide deaths were down in 2016, drug overdose deaths in Spokane county have increased.  According to the medical examiner's drug overdoses caused or contributed to 125 deaths in 2016. Methamphetamine contributed to 49 of those deaths. That's an increase of 20 over 2015. 

READ IT: Full 2016 Medical Examiner Annual Report

Here are more highlights from the report:

Total autopsies for the Spokane County Medical Examiner increased 14% since 2014 and total Spokane County deaths reported to the Spokane County Medical Examiner increased 8 %

Accidental Drug Overdoses in 2016 in Spokane County totaled 115, an increase of 33 over 2015

The most common opioids listed as causing or contributing to accidental overdose were

  •      Oxycodone (in 17 deaths)
  •      Hydrocodone (in 16 deaths)
  •      Morphine (in 15 deaths)
  •      Methadone (in 15 deaths)
  •      Benzodiazepines (in 23 deaths) - though benzodiazepines are not opioids they are included with the opioids as national data which indicates that benzodiazepines are often seen in combination with opioids in prescription medication deaths.

Total Drug Overdose Deaths - in 2016 a total of 125 deaths had prescription/and or illicit drugs listed on the death certificate as causing or contributing to death. Of these 118 deaths had drugs listed as the primary cause of death.

Drug overdoses causing or contributing to 125 deaths:

9 deaths: suicide

1 death: undetermined accident vs. suicide

115 deaths: accidents       

The most common illicit drugs causing or contributing to death were

  • Methamphetamine (in 49 deaths, an increase of 20 over 2015)
  •  Heroin (in 25 deaths, an increase of 3 over 2015)
  •  Cocaine (in 3 deaths, a decrease of 2 from 2015)

Homicides in 2016 in Spokane County totaled 25, a decrease of 1 from 2015

Vehicular deaths in Spokane County in 2016 totaled 41, a decrease of 15 from 2015

Suicide deaths in Spokane County in 2016 totaled 91, a decrease of 7 from 2015

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report a rise in the U.S. suicide rate, key findings are as follows:

•             From 1999 through 2014, the age-adjusted suicide rate in the United States increased 24%, from 10.5 to 13.0 per 100,000 population, with

               the pace of increase greater after 2006.

•             Suicide rates increased from 1999 through 2014 for both males and females and for all ages 10–74.

•             The percent increase in suicide rates for females was greatest for those aged 10–14, and for males, those aged 45–64.

•             The most frequent suicide method in 2014 for males involved the use of firearms (55.4%), while poisoning was the most frequent method

               for females (34.1%).

•             Percentages of suicides attributable to suffocation increased for both sexes between 1999 and 2014.

Here is a link to the original CDC National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) report: http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db241.pdf

  • Utah man killed his wife on cruise because she wouldn't stop laughing at him

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him. A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple's room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

  • One person killed after amusement park ride breaks off

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio records show that inspections were up to date and a state permit had just been issued for the thrill ride that broke apart on the Ohio State Fair's opening day, killing one man and injuring seven other people.  The Department of Agriculture records provided Thursday to The Associated Press show pass...

  • Two-year-old girl airlifted to Sacred Heart after getting hit by car in parking lot

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A two-year-old girl from Coeur d'Alene is in critical but stable condition after getting hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Wilbur Avenue around 8:45pm.  When officers arrived on scene, life measures and CPR had already begun. Medical personnel with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and immediately transported the girl to Kootenai Health.

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 27th.

  • Man killed in UTV accident near Calder

    CALDER, Idaho - Idaho State Police say 35-year-old Fernando A Camayo was driving a John Deer Gator UTV Wednesday evening when he backed it over an embankment.  The vehicle overturned, killing Camayo.  Police say he was not wearing  seatbelt or helmet at the time and they are continuing to investigate the accident. 

  • Dodson wildfire rekindles, prompting road closures in Grant County

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A wildfire from Wednesday night has rekindled, prompting crews to close Dodson Road South and Road 4-Southwest in Grant County.  Firefighters are asking drivers to find another way around while crews work to put out the fire. No homes are at risk at this time. 

