Man hit by car near Manito Golf Course

Spokane Police and medical personnel are investigating a crash near Manito Park in the area of High Drive and Hatch Road Tuesday evening.

Police on the scene say a man on the side of the road was struck by a car. The man suffered a head injury and was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

No names of the people involved have been released.

The crash remains under investigation by Spokane Police.

Additional information was not immediately available.