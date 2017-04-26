Keeping Vigil: Grieving mom inspired by son's life - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Keeping Vigil: Grieving mom inspired by son's life

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Nearly three years ago, Stephanie Vigil sat across from a woman kind enough to talk with her after losing her son to cancer. Devastated and wracked with grief, she mustered all the courage should could to talk about the gifts of kindness, grace and inclusion her son gave to others during his short time on Earth.

"We had a commitment to each other prior to his death," said Valerie Wilkerson of her son.

It was a commitment that was very hard to make as she watched her son Sheldon take his final breath. His death from cancer broke her into pieces.

"I watched my child be tortured," Wilkerson said.

But she also saw his bravery and knew how much he loved life. "He had a better attitude and smile than anyone around him."

Deep into her grief and unaware of the world around her, Valerie sat up in her bed six months later.

"I could feel the carpet under my feet. I got up and got busy," Wilkerson said.

She said it was the nudge from Sheldon that she needed.

"You've got two living kids and a husband. Get your butt going."

With one foot in front of the other, Val slowly got busy. She was moving forward with Sheldon in mind. As a way to honor his life, Val purchased Glam Again, a non-profit that raises money for the Rypien Foundation by holding the largest weekend consignment event twice yearly.

Racks of clothes, shoes, handbags and more are ready for women, men and little ones at deeply discounted prices. Every dime earned goes to help others fighting a fight Val is all too familiar with.

"I think he puts things in my path rather than me having to search them out. I do believe he guides me," Wilkerson said. "I've been given so many lessons and signs along the way that Sheldon is blazing his trail."

With the love of her son in her heart and the support of her family, Valerie Wilkerson has learned to turn grief into gratitude.

The Glam Again spring sale is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here: http://www.glamagain.com/

